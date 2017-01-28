The former Governor of Kaduna state, in the Second Republic, Balarabe Musa has said that President Buhari is not radical enough to handle Nigeria.

Musa also said Buhari has not done anything different from his predecessor, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The elder-statesman called on the Federal Government to take the leading role in the economy.

Musa also said “The President is just like his predecessor. I ask you what is the remarkable difference between him and his predecessor. No fundamental difference.

“They all believe in the system based on self interest first, while public interest comes after their own interest is served. He is not radical enough to deal with the situation in Nigeria.

“At the moment, the choice of the President and the Senate President is that the leading role of the economy is that of the Private sector which is wrong. As long as we continue with this, we will get no where.

“The attitude of government conceding its leading role in economy to the private sector as well as folding its arm while watching the private sector determine what goes on, will also lead the country to nowhere.

“The President ought to immediately embark on social reconstruction of Nigeria, taking the leading role in the economy and bring about a system that places public interest first above every other interest.

“Let us decide first what is the root cause of the problem of the economy.

“The root cause is the leading role of the private sector as opposed to the leading role of the state in the economy to ensure, peace, equality, justice, dignity of the human person and the progressive development of the country.

“Unless the leading role of the state is right, we cannot get things right.

“With our experience over the years, the only viable solution to the state of the nation is socialist reconstruction of Nigeria starting with the leading role of the state in the economy.”