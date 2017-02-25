Buhari Adesina finally speaks with President

Femi Adesina, the media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally spoken to the President after three weeks.

Adesina made this known in some tweets on Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria.

"Spoke with PMB a short while ago. Glad to hear his voice. Told me he was resting, but no cause for worry. Said I should greet my family," he tweeted.

The President's aide also disclosed that Buhari thanked him for holding out against mischief makers in the country.

"Thanks for holding out against mischief makers, PMB tells me during a phone call today. Said he would call again soon. Gave him best wishes," he wrote.

Adesina has been releasing statements since the President extended his 10-day vacation in the UK over his doctor's advise.