Buhari Accidental discharge injures 2 at President's residence

Two persons are reported to have sustained injuries from accidentally released bullets by a security operative at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, official residence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to The Cable, the gun of one of the security operatives at the administrative reception suddenly went off as the officer was attempting to empty it.

The security operative and a female worker at the presidential villa secured injuries and are currently on admission at the State House Clinic.

ALSO READ: Femi Adesina: APC youth leader asks Buhari’s media aide to resign

The woman was said to have sustained injuries on her thigh and a part of her back.

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement regarding the development, but sources said the affected individuals were responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the convener of the Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reform, Ayo Opadokun has alleged that President Buhari is no longer in charge of the country.