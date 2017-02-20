Buhari 65,000 Christians begin 7-day fasting and prayers for President

No less than 65,000 Christians have kicked-off a seven-day fasting and prayer program for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday, February 20, said dozens of its members in Katsina State have embarked on the special prayers for the President.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Nelson Chukwu, said the prayers would be offered at Mountain of Fire & Miracles Ministries (MFM) at Kofar-Kaura, Katsina and continue in six other churches.

He listed the other churches where the prayers will hold as Church of God Mission, Calvary Baptist, ECWA, St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, and C&S, Dutsin-ma road, all in Katsina.

Chukwu said the prayers will be concluded next Sunday at St. John’s Anglican Church, Katsina.

According to him, the decision is in recognition of the "good works" the president started for the country.

"We are praying for our president’s quick recovery because of the good works he had begun for the country," he said.

Buhari is currently on a medical vacation in London, United Kingdom.

Although the Presidency insists Buhari is hale and hearty, Nigerians have continued to speculate that all is not well with the President's health, especially given his recent request to extend the leave indefinitely.