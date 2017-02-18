Buhari 50,000 youths in Daura LGA hold rally for President

At least, 50,000 youths in Duara, Daura Local Government Area in Katsina state on Saturday, organised rally in solidarity with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The youths did the rally under the auspices of an Ngo, “Buhari Youth Congress for Change.”

Alhaji Musa Badamasi, the scribe of the NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura that the rally was accompanied with marathon prayer.

He said the youth found it necessary to organise the rally to make their position known on the style of governance by Buhari.

Badamasi described most of the insinuations regarding the health of Buahri as nothing but calculated attempts to tarnish the image of his administration.

Badamasi assured that the NGO would continue to rally round Buhari to enable him continue the good work he had been doing for the nation.

Alhaji Sani Altine, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in local government, commended the youth for organising the rally and prayed for the safe return of the president.

He said the chapter would continue to support the policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

Contributing, Alhaji Rabiu Fada, described Buhari as a God-sent, especially considering the effort of his administration to arrest the security challenges in the North-East.

He said the unnecessary displacement and destruction of lives and property in the North-East had drastically reduced, stressing that the president deserved commendation.

Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, the Daura Zonal Vice-Chairman of APC also commended the youth and assured them of support of the party whenever the need arose.

He said Buhari was in good health, stressing that ‘’last week, we were in contact with him through telephone conversation.

NAN recalls that since the departure of Buhari to London on medical vocation, the entire people of Daura local government have resorted to prayers in Mosques and other places of worship invoking God’s intervention for his safe return too the country.

The Daura Emirate also held similar solidarity and prayer for the president last Friday.

