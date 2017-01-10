BRISIN Data project collaborates with NPC to produce digital mapping of FCT

The Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) project is collaborating with the National Population Commission (NPC) to start the production of digital mapping and delineation of wards in FCT.

Head of BRISIN’s implementation, Dr Anthony Uwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, that the mapping was done ahead of the take-off of the pilot project.

He said NPC which played primary role in BRISIN project had met with the Solution Providers and Technical partners from Italy and Nigeria.

NAN reports that BRISIN is an integrated system for the collection, storage and distribution of information to support the management of the economy.

The Federal Government had approved the implementation of the project which would be carried out by Dermo Impex, an Italian based Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Company.

The coordinator said the technical partners had started to work on the digital mappings, delineation and demarcation of FCT.

“The partners have started from the Ward to Council areas that will permit the grass root data and information flow from the ward to council areas in FCT.

“This information will flow from the council to central and direct to National Data Base to allow Government at all levels for data governance.

“This is the beginning of BRISIN implementation in FCT and it will spread all over the country as approved by Federal Government of Nigeria.’’

He said some actions had been taken to enhance the implementation of the project.

“We have done re-articulation of the intellectual work in Italy as well as convocation and meeting of Technological and Financial investors from Italy, Europe, Canada, and Asian countries.

“We have also started sensitisation of international organisations on the importance and value of BRISIN to governance and development in Nigeria.

"We have done International Conferences to promote Nigerian Image abroad about the programme.

“Also, we have started informing Nigerians in Diaspora and investors on the concrete objective of the government to effect change with BRISIN.’’

Uwa said the service providers had been discussing with the investors to start real implementation of the project.

He said that one of the major problems militating against Nigerian development had been the lack of credible data and information.

The coordinator, however, said that the implementation of the project would help the government to have access to credible data and information to fight corruption in the country.

NAN reports that no fewer than 9,822 servers will be installed in all the wards, local governments and states in the country as part of the project implementation.

The service provider will install one server in each of the 8, 812 wards in Nigeria and move up to the 774 local government headquarters.