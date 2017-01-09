Bring Back Our Girls Group calls for speedy rescue of remaining Chibok girls

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has called on the Nigerian government to rescue the 195 Chibok girls who are still being held captive by Boko Haram.

The group made the call in commemoration of the 1000th day of the girls’ abduction.

BBOG also accused the Federal Government of silence via a letter signed by former minister, Oby Ezekwesili and group member, Aisha Yesufu.

“With the 1000th day since the Chibok Girls abductions, it may come as no surprise that we will be embarking on a Global Week of Action to compel further action towards the release of our 195 girls,” they wrote.

“It should be remembered that when the 21 Chibok girls returned 10 weeks ago, the Nigerian government said that it understood that there were 83 more girls that Boko Haram was prepared to negotiate over and that the government itself was willing to negotiate.

“This was followed with absolute silence which was only broken by the announcement of Rakiya Abubakar’s recovery. It is our desire that the release of all our remaining Chibok girls be treated with the urgency that the situation of a prolonged abduction of young schoolgirls demands,” the letter added.

The more than 200 Chibok girls were abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014.

21 of them were released by the sect in October following negotiations which were brokered by the Swiss government.