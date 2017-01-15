The Borno Government on Sunday said it spent about N1 billion to procure hospital equipment for 38 secondary health facilities that were destroyed by Boko Haram.

Dr Salisu Kwayabura, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Borno State Hospital Management Board (BSHMB), told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri.

Kwayabura said that the amount was expended to procure modern hospital facilities to enhanced the quality of health service delivery in the state.

He said that the state government had also employed about 4,300 health workers because of shortage of health providers in the last three years.

He explained that the health workers included 158 doctors, 1094 nurses and midwives, 29 laboratory scientists, 150 laboratory technicians, 250 community health assistants and 12 pharmacists.

The CMD lamented that out of the 16 health facilities in the state, 13 of them were completely destroyed by Boko Haram terrorists.

He said the government had already commenced the renovation of the affected hospitals.

“Government had laid a solid foundation for the take up of all relevant health project with a view to enhancing good service delivery in the sector.

“The state government has also constructed a health care centre with about 250 bed spaces to provide free heath care for expectant mothers and children of between age 1-5 to reduce complications and mortality rate,” Kwayabura said.

