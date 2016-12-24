Bola Ige :  'Nigeria not worth dying for,' Late politician's son says

Late Bola Ige's son, Muyiwa, has said Nigeria is not worth dying for 15 years after his father was assasinated.

Muyiwa stated this on Friday, December 23, during a service held to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Bola Ige, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

He said the family has handed over the masterminds and killers of his father to God for punishment.

The former Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning in Osun State said his father died for democracy to thrive, but noted that losing one's life for Nigeria is a waste.

He said: "We thank God for his mercies. We thank God for wonderful legacies. It has not been easy but God has kept us on and by the grace of God, all the perpetrators behind his (Ige) death, God will deal with them. It was my father’s death that took away my mother some 20 months later.

"But whether the country wants to immortalise my father or not, I don’t care inasmuch as the State Government of Osun has named a university after my father, which is massive.

"It is the highest level of immortalisation. The road in this community is about 5km and it is named after my dad. There is a Bola Ige Information Technology Centre in Abuja. There are streets in Oyo State named after him.

"My father believed in Nigeria. He said Nigeria was worth living and dying for. The truth of the matter is, once your heart is in the right place, Project Nigeria is worth pursuing for all of us. Death is what we all owe and he paid the price for democracy to thrive.

"I am not so sure that Nigeria is worth dying for; however, we all have a responsibility to ensure that we don’t waste our lives for Nigeria."

Ige was killed at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, on December 23, 2001.