Home > Local >

Bola Ige :  'Nigeria not worth dying for,' Late politician's son says

Bola Ige 'Nigeria not worth dying for,' Late politician's son says

Muyiwa said the family has handed over the masterminds and killers of his father to God for punishment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
bola ige play

The late Bola Iige

(PM news)

APC Party reacts to alleged 'Kill list', fingers PDP in deaths of Bola Ige, Funsho Williams
Fayose Governor criticizes APC for embarrassing Tinubu
Bola Ige We are innocent of ex-Attorney General’s murder, ‎ex-Osun lawmaker insists
Ayo Fayose ‘Diaper-wearing Buhari can’t fight corruption’, Governor says
Ayo Fayose ‘Buhari truncated the future of many Yorubas,’ Governor says
Bola Ige 'We were paid huge money in Abuja' - Suspects in ex-minister's murder
UNIOSUN 28-yr-old student charged with kidnap of missing students
Omisore Ex-Senator praises FG over decision to reopen Bola Ige murder case
Buhari "My ministers and officials are not corrupt," - President tells Nigerians
Bola Ige Omisore denies killing ex-Attorney General

Late Bola Ige's son, Muyiwa, has said Nigeria is not worth dying for 15 years after his father was assasinated.

Muyiwa stated this on Friday, December 23, during a service held to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Bola Ige, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

He said the family has handed over the masterminds and killers of his father to God for punishment.

The former Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning in Osun State said his father died for democracy to thrive, but noted that losing one's life for Nigeria is a waste.

He said: "We thank God for his mercies. We thank God for wonderful legacies. It has not been easy but God has kept us on and by the grace of God, all the perpetrators behind his (Ige) death, God will deal with them. It was my father’s death that took away my mother some 20 months later.

"But whether the country wants to immortalise my father or not, I don’t care inasmuch as the State Government of Osun has named a university after my father, which is massive.

"It is the highest level of immortalisation. The road in this community is about 5km and it is named after my dad. There is a Bola Ige Information Technology Centre in Abuja. There are streets in Oyo State named after him.

"My father believed in Nigeria. He said Nigeria was worth living and dying for. The truth of the matter is, once your heart is in the right place, Project Nigeria is worth pursuing for all of us. Death is what we all owe and he paid the price for democracy to thrive.

"I am not so sure that Nigeria is worth dying for; however, we all have a responsibility to ensure that we don’t waste our lives for Nigeria."

ALSO READ: We are innocent of Bola Ige's murder, ‎ex-Osun lawmaker insists

Ige was killed at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, on December 23, 2001.

Image
  • FROM LEFT: 1ST GUEST SPEAKER, AGNES LUTUKAI; CHAIRMAN, ASSOCIATION OF REPORTING ACCOUNTS IN THE CAPITAL MARKET (ARACM) AYO OTHIHIWA; TREASURER, MRS DELE OLUFON; 2ND GUEST SPAEKER, MR JAMIU OLAKISAN AND SECRETARY ARACM, SOLA OYETAYO, AT THE ANNUAL CONFERENCE OF THE ASSOCIATION IN LAGOS 
  • SUSPECTED CRIMINALS PARADED BY KADUNA STATE POLICE COMMAND IN KADUNA 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. OLUSEGUN MIMIKO OF ONDO STATE; FORMER PRO- CHANCELLOR, UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN, CHIEF WOLE OLANIPEKUN (SAN); REPRESENTATIVE OF OYO STATE GOVERNOR, MR OLALEKAN ALI AND DAUGHTER OF LATE ADEKUNLE FAJUYI, MRS YETUNDE ADEJUIGBE, AT THE 50TH MEMORIAL OF ADEKUNLE FAJUYIIN IBADAN 
  • FROM LEFT: OGUN STATE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, CHIEF YETUNDE ONANUGA; ALANI OF IDOANI, GEN. OLUFEMI OLUTOYE (RTD); MAJORITY LEADER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, MR FEMI GBAJABIAMILA; OLORI OMOTAYO OLUTOYE, AT THE 50TH MEMORIAL OF ADEKUNLE FAJUYI IN IBADAN 
  • EDITOR IN CHIEF, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MR LAWAL ADO (L), PRESENTING A CONGRATULATORY CARD TO THE RETIRING HEAD OF NAN PHOTO UNIT, MR HENRY CHUKWUEDO (2N R), DURING A SEND OFF PARTY ORGANISED IN HIS HONOUR BY NUJ NAN CHAPEL IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (28/7/16). WITH THEM ARE: HEAD OF NAN METRO DESK, MR NKECHI OKORONKWO (4TH R); MANAGING EDITOR, MALAM YUSUF ZANGO (2ND R) AND FORMER CHAIRMAN OF NUJ NAN CHAPEL, MR FELIX AJIDE. 
  • HEAD OF METRO DESK, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MR NKECHI OKORONKWO (R), PRESENTING A GIFT TO THE RETIRING HEAD OF NAN PHOTO UNIT, MR HENRY CHUKWUEDO, DURING A SEND OFF PARTY ORGANIZED IN HIS HONOUR BY NUJ NAN CHAPEL IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (28/7/16). WITH THEM IS THE FORMER CHAIRMAN OF NUJ NAN CHAPEL, MR FELIX AJIDE 
  • MINISTRY OF JUSTICE AND NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION AND NAPTIP ROAD WALK TO COMMEMORATE WORLD INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST TRAFFIC IN PERSON IN ABUJA 
  • DIRECTOR, NIGERIAN MOVIE INDUSTRY, MR CHARLES AWNRYM (3RD L); FAMOUS ACTRESS AND MUSICIAN, TONTO DIKEH (5TH L); ACTOR AND PRODUCER, MR KENNETH OKONWKO (M); NATIONAL PRESIDENT, ASSOCIATION OF BEAUTY PAGEANTS AND FASHION EXHIBITION ORGANISERS OF NIGERIA, EJIRO OKPIHWO AND OTHERS, DURING THE RALLY ORGANISED BY THE ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA (ABUJA CHAPTER) THEMED: 'ACTORS AGAINST TRAFFICKING IN WOMEN AND CHILDREN', IN ABUJA    
  • PRIEST OF OUR LADY QUEEN OF NIGERIA PRO-CATHEDRAL, REV. FATHER STEPHEN OMALE (3RD L), PRAYING FOR THE NEWLY DECORATED REGINALD OF KNIGHT OF NIGERIA, MR IFEAYI GODWIN-EZEUKO, DURING THE CELEBRATION OF FOUNDERS DAY IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (28/7/16). WITH THEM ARE COORDINATOR, GRAND KNIGHT FOR ALL SUB-COUNCILS, MR FRANK ODAFEN (L); FOUNDER'S DAY LECTURER, MR CHRIS OBETO (2ND L) AND GRAND KNIGHT, GWARIMPA SUB-COUNCIL, MARCEL UME-ANOZIE   
  • THE SENATOR REPRESENTING KADUNA CENTRAL, SEN. SHEHU SANI (R), PRESENTING TO ALGERIAN AMBASSADOR, BELKACEM SMAILI, PORTRAITURE OF FRANTZ FANON, AN AFRICAN HERO WHO SUPPORTED ALGERIAN INDEPENDENCE, AS PART OF THE SENATOR'S CONTRIBUTION TO THIS YEAR'S INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY OF ALGERIA, IN ABUJA   
  • SEN. SHEHU SANI (R) WITH AMBASSADOR OF TURKEY, AMB. HAKAN CAKIL, DURING THE SENATOR'S VISIT TO CONDOLE THE AMBASSADOR OVER THE RECENT COUP ATTEMPT IN THAT COUNTRY, IN ABUJA   
  • A MEDICAL OFFICER SCREENING WORKERS AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK THE WORLD HEPATITIS DAY AT THE FEDERAL SECRETARIAT IN ABUJA    
  • VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO (R), WITH THE PRIME MINISTER OF GUINEA- BISSAU, DR BACIRO DJA, DURING A COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA   
  • THE CHAIRMAN, DIALOGUE COMPUTER INSTITUTE, MALAM MAHDI SHEHU (L), ADDRESSING PARTICIPANTS AT THE INAUGURATION OF ICT/ENTREPRENEURSHIP CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT TRAINING FOR 40 PRACTICING JOURNALISTS IN KADUNA   
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. ABIOLA AJIMOBI OF OYO STATE; HIS WIFE, FLORENCE, AND WIFE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF IBADAN NORTH-WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA, MRS NIKE OLATUNBOSUN, AT THE DISTRIBUTION OF FOOD STUFF TO WIDOWS IN IBADAN   
  • SOME WIDOWS GOING HOME WITH FOOD ITEMS DISTRIBUTED TO THEM BY THE WIFE OF OYO STATE GOVERNOR, MRS FLORENCE AJIMOBI, AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE AGODI IBADAN    
  • FROM LEFT: GUINEA BISSAU'S MINISTER OF STATE OF INTERIOR, MR BOTCHE CANDE; PRIME MINISTER OF GUINEA- BISSAU, DR BACIRO DJA, AND VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, DURING A COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA   
  • FROM LEFT: WIFE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE, HAJIA FATIMAH NUHU-GIDADO AND WIFE OF THE GOVERNOR, HAJIA HADIZAH ABUBAKAR, PRESENTING DRUGS TO HAJIA ZAINAB ALKASIM DURING OFFICIAL LAUNCHING OF TWO LIFE-SAVING DRUGS CALLED MISOPROSTOL AND CHLORHEXIDINE, AT MIRI MATERNITY CLINIC IN BAUCHI    
  • STUDENTS OF GOVERNMENT DAY SECONDARY SCHOOL, MIRI, WELCOMING THE WIFE OF BAUCHI STATE GOVERNOR, HAJIA HADIZAH ABUBUKAR, DURING OFFICIAL LAUNCHING OF TWO LIFE-SAVING DRUGS CALLED MISOPROSTOL AND CHLORHEXIDINE AT MIRI MATERNITY CLINIC IN BAUCHI   
  • NFF PRESIDENT, AMAJU PINNICK (R), WITH CHILDREN OF LATE SUPER EAGLES' HEAD COACH, STEPHEN KESHI, DURING THE LYING-IN-STATE AT SAMUEL OGBEMUDIA STADIUM IN BENIN-CITY   
  • WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN AN INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) CAMP IN BAMA, BORNO STATE   
  • AMBULANCE CONVEYING REMAINS OF THE LATE SUPER EAGLES HEAD COACH, STEPHEN KESHI, ENTERING THE SAMUEL OGBEMUDIA STADIUM DURING THE LYING-IN-STATE IN BENIN-CITY   
  • BEACON YOUTH INITIATIVE, A NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANISATION CONDUCTING FREE HEPATITIS TESTING TO MARK THE 2016 WORLD HEPATITIS DAY IN LAFIA   
  • PRESIDENT, GREATER TOMORROW CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION, MR PAUL OKOKU (L) PRESENTING FOOD ITEMS TO THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HOUSE OF RECAB FOUNDATION, MR SAM AKAAKAA , DURING THE OFFICIAL PRESENTATION OF FOOD ITEMS TO THE INTERNALLY DISPLAY PERSON’S (IDPs) AT THE HOUSE OF RECAB FOUNDATION IN JOS ON THURSDAY (28/7/16). WITH THEM IS: FOUNDER OF WIGGINS WALKING IN THE MISSION, REV. RICHARD WIGGINS AND HIS WIFE, TOYIN    
  • ONLOOKERS AT THE BOLA IGE MARKET THAT GUTTED FIRE EARLY IN THE MORNING IN IBADAN    
  • FROM LEFT: REPRESENTATIVE OF ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT, DR SAM NGWU; TRUSTEES OF ARUIKE FREE TREATMENT HOSPITAL, EBE COMMUNITY, ENUGU STATE, MR MADHUSUDAN NAIDU; MR CIR SREENIVAS; MR NARADIMNA MWRTHY AND MR ISAAC TIGRETT DURING THE INAUGURATION OF ARUIKE FREE TREATMENT HOSPITAL EBE COMMUNITY, ENUGU STATE   
  • CASKET BEARING THE REMAINS OF LATE SUPPER EAGLES HEAD COACH, STEPHEN KESHI, LYING IN STATE AT THE SAMUEL OGBEMUDIA STADIUM IN BENIN   
  • FROM LEFT: HEAD OF LEGAL SERVICES, FIDELITY BANK PLC BIMBO ILUPEJU, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, (SOUTH WEST) NIGERIA EXPORT PROMOTION COUNCIL (NEPC), MR BABATUNDE FALEKE; EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NEPC, CHIEF SEGUN AWOLOWO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, FIDELITY BANK PLC, NNAMDI OKONKWO AT THE INAUGURATION OF ZERO TO EXPORTS BY NIGERIA EXPORT PROMOTION COUNCIL AND FIDELITY BANK IN LAGOS   
  • REPRESENTATIVE OF MINISTER OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT, MR JOHN FAMOUS, (L) PRESENTING CERTIFICATE TO BEST GRADUATING STUDENT OF THE SKILLS UPGRADING AND VOCATIONAL CENTRE, MR ALIYU SAHAADU, DURING THE GRADUATION CEREMONY IN KADUNA   
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER PRESIDENT JOYCE BANDA OF REPUBLIC OF MALAWI; FORMER PRESIDENT, OLUSEGUN OBASANJO AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER,MURTALA MUHAMMED FOUNDATION,MRS AISHA MUHAMMED OYEBODE AT THE 2016 WOMEN'S POWER LUNCH ORGANIZED BY THE MURTALA MUHAMMED FOUNDATION IN LAGOS   
  • FROM LEFT: DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF ADAMAWA STATE, MR MARTINS BABALE; SPEAKER, ADAMAWA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, MR KABIRU MIJINYAWA; GOV MUHAMADU JIBRILLA OF ADAMAWA STATE AND COMMISSIONER FOR WORKS, MRS LILIAN STEPHEN, AT THE OFFICIAL COMMENCEMENT OF YOLA-YOLDE PÂTÉ ROAD CONSTRUCTION IN YOLA   

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Fayose Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]bullet
2 Plastic Rice So, are we having poisoned grains for Christmas?bullet
3 Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugubullet

Local

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.
In Kogi Govt says children of rich people among 18,471 ghost workers‎
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President may name new EFCC Chairman in January - Report
FNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
Buhari 'Don't lose hope,' President tells Nigerians in Christmas message
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Buratai Army Chief salutes soldiers for defeating Boko Haram