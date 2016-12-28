Boko Haram :  White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks

The white man that was reportedly arrested by the Nigerian Army during its raid on Sambisa forest, is French, reports say.

According to Daily Trust, the Frenchman whose identity is being kept secret by the Federal Government, helped Boko Haram repair and unlock armoured personnel vehicles.

According to a military source, the Frenchman is providing useful information to Army investigators.

The source also said “He was arrested along the Bama axis of the Sambisa forest and agreed to give vital information provided he would be spared. I learnt that he is from France but authorities do not want to make his real identity known for diplomatic reasons…They don’t want to jeopardize the success recorded.”

The military source also revealed to Daily Trust how troops captured the den of the Boko Haram sect.

He said “The Bama axis was led by a Colonel who viciously decimated many Boko Haram fighters. Together with his troops, he captured Alafa 1, 11 and 111 in the Sambisa Forest and freed over 1,000 people. He also captured nearly 500 suspects, mostly men who are being interrogated for having links with the Boko Haram.

“Some of the suspects are claiming that they were forcefully conscripted into the violent group while others have admitted that they belong to the group. The Konduga/Aulari axis of the Sambisa Forest was captured by a daring army Major.

“This Major is one of the heroes in the Nigerian Army. He was very close to the late Lieutenant Colonel Abu Ali of blessed memory. He knows the Sambisa Forest very well and was therefore directed to approach the forest through the infamous Gate One.

ALSO READ: Makarfi's PDP faction congratulates President Buhari for clearing Sambisa forest

“The Ngurosoye axis of the Sambisa Forest was led by a Lieutenant Colonel who is also a fearless and versatile officer. His 151 Battalion is known as Blocking Force. His troops recovered many AK47 rifles of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents and they also freed many women and children.”