Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks

Boko Haram White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks

  • Published:
Troops block insurgents’ movement in, out of Sambisa forest play

Troops block insurgents’ movement in, out of Sambisa forest

(African Spotlight)

Boko Haram Dozens of fighters surrender in southern Niger
Boko Haram Terrorist arrested in Abuja market
2019 Elections Politicians have already started gathering weapons – Security source
Fayose Governor is lying about promotion of 15,000 workers – APC
Sambisa Has Fallen Please report fleeing Boko Haram fighters to authorities
Boko Haram Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest
Boko Haram Army arrest 1,240 suspects in Sambisa raid
Army Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander

The white man that was reportedly arrested by the Nigerian Army during its raid on Sambisa forest, is French, reports say.

According to Daily Trust, the Frenchman whose identity is being kept secret by the Federal Government, helped Boko Haram repair and unlock armoured personnel vehicles.

According to a military source, the Frenchman is providing useful information to Army investigators.

The source also said “He was arrested along the Bama axis of the Sambisa forest and agreed to give vital information provided he would be spared. I learnt that he is from France but authorities do not want to make his real identity known for diplomatic reasons…They  don’t want to jeopardize the success recorded.”

The military source also revealed to Daily Trust how troops captured the den of the Boko Haram sect.

He said “The Bama axis was led by a Colonel who viciously decimated many Boko Haram fighters. Together with his troops, he captured Alafa 1, 11 and 111 in the Sambisa Forest and freed over 1,000 people. He also captured nearly 500 suspects, mostly men who are being interrogated for having links with the Boko Haram.

“Some of the suspects are claiming that they were forcefully conscripted into the violent group while others have admitted that they belong to the group. The Konduga/Aulari axis of the Sambisa Forest was captured by a daring army Major.

“This Major is one of the heroes in the Nigerian Army. He was very close to the late Lieutenant Colonel Abu Ali of blessed memory. He knows the Sambisa Forest very well and was therefore directed to approach the forest through the infamous Gate One.

ALSO READ: Makarfi's PDP faction congratulates President Buhari for clearing Sambisa forest

“The Ngurosoye axis of the Sambisa Forest was led by a Lieutenant Colonel who is also a fearless and versatile officer. His 151 Battalion is known as Blocking Force. His troops recovered many AK47 rifles of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents and they also freed many women and children.”

Also, the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, revealed that it has recovered Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram Headquarters in Sambisa forest.

Image
  • Special traditional troupe for the New Era of Oba of Benin Coronation, performing in Benin   
  • From Left: Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Tin Can Island Port, Nigeria Customs Service, Akintola Ayodeji; Customs Area Comptroller, Yusuf Bashar and, Deputy Comptroller, Administration, Samuel Opelusi, at a News Conference on the discovery of un-manifested substances suspected to be Cocaine in a company cargo after a plenary test in Lagos   
  • From left: APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; APC Gubernatorial Candidate for Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor of Plateau State/Chairman APC National Campaign Council for the Ondo State 2016 Governorship Election, Mr Simon Lalong, at the inauguration of 50-member Campaign in Abuja    
  • A cross-section of parents and students during the 2016 International Day of the Girl Child Education at Government Girls Secondary School in Bauchi on Thursday    
  • Dr Nnamdi Uwajimgba checking the eyes of a 112 years old Madam Aya Yusuf at the Gwagwalada Township Clinic during the World Sight Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday   
  • A 120 years old Madam Aya Yusuf checking her sight at the Gwagwalada Township Clinic during the World Sight Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDIC, Mrs Lola Abiola-Edewor and Managing Director of NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim welcoming the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim and members of the committee to the NDIC head office during the Committee’s oversight visit in Abuja   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (l) receiving a gift from the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, during Baru’s visit on NNPC exploration activities toward re-entry of the Benue through Gongola basin, in Bauchi    
  • The Water Hyacinth Removal Machine inaugurated by Gov Ambode in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left: Facilitator, Mrs Adekitan Adeagbo; Former President, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Fatimah Isola-Gbenla; Guest lecture, Mr Akande Abiodun; Dr Adenike Jagun and Chairman, Advocacy Network Nigeria (ANN), Shaykh Busairi at a media awareness on family planning organized by ANN for Journalists In Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ezekiel Daju (m) presenting certificate of good quality products to the representative of General Manager, Milky Way Fresh Milk, Mrs Bentu Nancin during the official presentation of Standards Organisation Of Nigeria (SON) Certificate of Good Quality Products to Companies in Jos on Thursday (13/10/16) Right is the representative of Director General, SON, Mr Musa George   
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry,Mr. Ezekiel Daju (L) presenting Certificate Of Good Quality Products to the Managing Director, Smid Engineering Nigeria Ltd , Mr. Wuyah Audu during the official presentation of Standards Organisation Of Nigeria (SON) Certificate of Good Quality Products to Companies in Jos on Thursday   
  • Some of 85 inmates of Jimeta Prison Yola that were release by the Adamawa Chief Judge, Justice Ishaya Banu, During an open court sitting by the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee in Yola on Thursday   
  • Heaps of refuse on Douglas Road in Owerri, Imo State on Thursday   
  • From Left: Permanent Secretary, Water Front Infrastructure, Mr Nurudeen Salami; Representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr Babtunde Adejare; Managing Director, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mrs Abisola Kamson and Chairman, Lagos State Ferry Service, Mr Paul Kalejaiye at the Inauguration of Water Hyacinth Removal Machines in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garba and Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, during the Chief of Naval Staff’s visit to the Emir’s palace in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (l) taking salute from a guard of honour mounted for him during his visit to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force for the Security of the Lake Chad Basin at Baga in Borno   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed addressing a World News Conference on the release of 21 of the abducted Chibok Girls, in Abuja on Wednesday (12/10/16). The 21 girls allegedly released by Boko Haram sect were among the 219 students abducted from their dormitory in Chibok community, Borno on April 14, 2014.   
  • Students of Stella Maris Secondary School Abuja, Performing at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, with the Theme: ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi (Sitting 2nd r 2nd row); Director, Search And Rescue, (NEMA), Air Commodore Salisu Mohamed (Sitting 2nd row) and Other Officials and Students of Claret International School, Mabushi Abuja, at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction With the Theme ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Bayelsans checking their eyes during a free eye screening by Nigerian National Optometric Association to mark the 2016 World Eye Day celebration at Ekeki park in Yenagoa on Thursday   
  • Members of Nigerian National Optometric Association during an awareness campaign to mark the 2016 World Eye Day celebration along Imbiama-yenagoa road in Bayelsa on Thursday   
  • Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi (l) Presenting a gift to students of Government Secondary School Area 10, Garki Abuja, Miss Mary Sally (R); Uzu Favour (m) and Suleiman Ajibola, at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with the Theme: ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kadunabullet

Local

 
Security Chief 'Politicians are already stockpiling arms for 2019 polls'
Sultan of Sokoto
Abubakar lll Sultan of Sokoto rejects equal inheritance bill
Ambode
In Lagos Government reassures Lagosians of the supply of Lake Rice
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari FG to purchase cars for former presidents in 2017