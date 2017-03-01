Boko Haram ‘We’ve rescued more than 7000 Nigerians from Sambisa,’ Army says

The Nigerian Army has rescued more than 7000 Nigerians from Boko Haram stronghold, Sambisa Forest, a spokesman says.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday, March 1 by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor at a news conference in Maiduguri, Borno state.

“On the 7 February, troops killed 13 Boko Haram insurgents at Sabarmari, Siraja Anzayi, at Chongodo village, while arms and ammunition, vehicle and anti-aircraft guns were recovered as well as five women and children whom we suspected to be family members of Boko Haram,” he said.

“Nineteen Boko Haram terrorists were also killed at Butali Kura in Bulabulin axis and arms, ammunition were also recovered. List of terrorist names were also found one of the terrorist and four copies of the Holy Quran. During the operation, 59 women and children were rescued and are currently being profiled here at the theatre command.

“On the 22nd of February, troops along Damasak and Malamfatori also cleared 13 Boko Haram in an ambush operation,” he added.

ALSO READ: Army, DSS arrest 3 suspected Boko Haram members in Gombe

Irabor also revealed that four Chadians, three Nigeriens and one Cameroonian were recently arrested in connection with the war against Boko Haram.