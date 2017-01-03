Boko Haram War against terrorists is over – Military

The Nigerian military has said that the war against terrorist sect, Boko Haram has been won.

The comment was made by Acting Director, Defence Headquarters, Brig. Gen. Abubakar Rabe during an interview.

“The war on Boko Haram insurgency is over, I can assure you of that. We have won the war against the terrorists, but from this year, we will concentrate on post-conflict repairs in the Northeast; that is the next chapter in our history,” Rabe told The Nation.

“We will also intensify our mop-up operations against the remnants of the terrorists, we are focusing on eliminating them in their hideouts and we are warning members of the public, especially the communities in the Northeast and other parts, to be wary of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists and report them to security agencies. This is necessary because they are in disarray,” he added.

The military has been celebrating a victory over Boko Haram since it took over the sect’s notorious stronghold on Friday, December 23, 2017.