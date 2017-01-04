Boko Haram Troops kill 3 female suicide bombers in Adamawa

Nigerian soldiers have killed three female suicide bombers at Bakin Dutse in Madagali Local Government area of Adamawa State on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Residents said the three female suicide bombers were intercepted at Bakin Dutse village, just five kilometers to Gulak, the headquarters of Madagali Local area were villagers converge every Wednesday being the market day.

"We gunned down three female suicide bombers. Our soldiers are on alert and commercial activities are going on there", Major Badare Akintoye, the Army Public Relations Officer at the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi told Daily Trust.

Similarly, the troops waging war against Boko Haram has killed 15 terrorists in Borno state.

The soldiers attached to Operation Lafiya Dole engaged the sect members in a gun battle on Friday December 30, 2016.