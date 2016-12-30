Boko Haram :  Troops kill 15 terrorists in Borno

Troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole engaged the terrorists in a gun battle on Friday December 30, 2016.
Reports say the battle lasted for several hours as the terrorists shot sporadically, in a bid to overpower the troops.
You will recall the members of Boko Haram were recently sacked from the base as Camp Zero in Sambisa forest.
