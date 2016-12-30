Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  Troops kill 15 terrorists in Borno

Troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole engaged the terrorists in a gun battle on Friday December 30, 2016.

Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram play

Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram

The troops waging war against Boko Haram has killed 15 terrorists in Borno state.

According to Vanguard, the soldiers attached to Operation Lafiya Dole engaged the sect members in a gun battle on Friday December 30, 2016.

Reports say the battle lasted for several hours as the terrorists shot sporadically, in a bid to overpower the troops.

You will recall the members of Boko Haram were recently sacked from the base as Camp Zero in Sambisa forest.

