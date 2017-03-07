Boko Haram Tinubu commends Buhari, military for defeating terrorists

APC national leader Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for defeating the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

Tinubu, who made the commendation on Tuesday in Maiduguri while speaking with newsmen, said that Buhari’s efforts in taming the terrorists had saved the entire West African sub-region from their senseless campaign.

He also lauded the Armed Forces for their gallantry in fighting the terrorists.

He said “We want to thank, congratulate and salute members of the Armed Forces.

“We also thank the Commander in-chief President Muhammadu Buhari for what he has done to avert further calamity by taking quick action on the Boko Haram.

“His prompt action has stopped the Boko Haram calamity from engulfing the entire West African sub-region.

“Buhari’s efforts has also stopped further destruction of lives and property and kidnapping of our children, it is a great sacrifice.”

The APC leader, who commissioned several projects during his two-day visit to Maiduguri, said the visit was a testimony to the fact that peace was gradually returning to the state.

“We thank the Federal Government for the peace we are witnessing today in Borno.

“Unlike the past four years when the challenge of insecurity was everywhere in the state, today we are here doing things peacefully,” he said.

Tinubu also commended Gov. Kashim Shettima for his laudable achievements in office.

“Equally we want to thank Shettima and his team for making things happened in spite of the security challenge facing the state.

“He has demonstrated unusual leadership in the face of challenges

“The governor is highly committed and visionary, he is a pathfinder.

“You cannot appreciate leadership until you have trouble; Kashim is an unusual leader in time of trouble,” he added.

“Kashim has demonstrated courage, I wonder how he has remained calm in the face of all these challenges”.

He appealed to the Federal Government and the international community to support to the state government to tackle its humanitarian needs.

“I am calling on the Federal Government to hasten the implementation of the Buhari master plan for the North-East.

“I also appeal to International donors to scale up their support to tackle humanitarian needs in the state and the region in general,” Tinubu added.

Tinubu expressed satisfaction at the level of development projects in the state.