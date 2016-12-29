Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  Terrorists used women, children as shields during Sambisa operation – Army

Boko Haram Terrorists used women, children as shields during Sambisa operation – Army

The revelation was made by Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor on Wednesday, December 28.

The Nigerian Army has revealed that Boko Haram fighters who escaped during an operation in terrorist stronghold, Sambisa Forest might have used women and children as human shields to keep themselves from getting shot by fighter jets.

The revelation was made by Theatre Commander of anti-terrorist squad, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor on Wednesday, December 28.

Irabor also showed journalists a video taken during the operation in which terrorists were seen moving with women and children.

“The haggard fighters were just using them as a shield,” Irabor said during a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno state.

“That is why we did not engage them from the air. We had always believed and hoped that going into the Sambisa Forest would afford us the opportunity to get the remaining Chibok girls. What we can’t tell is whether those women we can see were the Chibok girls,” he added.

The Army took over Sambisa Forest on Friday, December 23, leading to widespread jubilation across the country.

The Federal Government has however warned Nigerians to be on the lookout for escapee terrorists who might attempt to reintegrate into society.

