Boko Haram :  Terrorist commander arrested in Lagos

A senior member of the Boko Haram terrorist sect has been arrested in Lagos state, the Nigerian Army has said.

The Boko Haram commander was reportedly caught in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Saturday, December 24, after escaping from Sambisa Forest.

The Forest, which is Boko Haram’s stronghold, was captured by the Nigerian Army on Friday, December 23.

Details of the terrorist commander’s arrest were given by Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai during the re-opening of two major roads in Borno state on Sunday, December 25.

“You must maintain the momentum of the operation. We must pursue the terrorists wherever they are. We must not allow them to regroup,” Buratai said.

The reopened roads, Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga, had been closed since 2013 due to the activities of Boko Haram.