Boko Haram Suicide bombers hugged victims before blowing them apart

The suicide bombers who blew up several apartments in Maiduguri on Sunday, deployed a deceptive strategy:

They hugged residents before setting their bombs off.

The attacks were carried out in Kaleri and Muna--suburbs of Maiduguri.

According to various accounts, eight persons lost their lives in both attacks.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Premium Times said the terrorists deceived their victims.

"They came to knock on my door at about 10p.m. And when I asked who was at the gate, a female voice said she was an IDP (Internally Displaced Person) and that she needed shelter for the night because the outside was very cold. My daughter wanted to go and open the gate; but I had to stop her because it was an odd time for such visit and request”, one eyewitness narrated.

The eyewitness said the suicide bombers moved to other apartments after she refused to open the door to hers.

“Some minutes later, we heard a female voice and some screaming asking to be let go, then suddenly we heard a deafening explosion,” she said.

“It was much later that we realised that it was the daughter of one of our neighbours that was hugged by the woman pretending to be IDP after the girl had opened the door for her.”

Another household reportedly fell for the gimmick from the suicide bombers.

Premium Times puts it this way: "The second explosion in Kaleri occurred minutes later when a man, head of a household, was said to have fallen for the deceit of the Boko Haram female suicide bomber, who immediately hugged him as soon as he opened his gate to attend to her.

"The doors and roofs of the attacked houses were all blown off due to the impact of the blasts".

The Nigerian military recently sacked Boko Haram fighters from their Sambisa Forest stronghold.

The insurgents have resorted to mounting attacks on soft targets long before they were dislodged from the vast swathe of forest.

Boko Haram has killed more than 30,000 persons and displaced millions more since it commenced its war against the Nigerian State in 2009.

The sect has also kidnapped and raped thousands of Nigerians.