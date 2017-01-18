Boko Haram Soldiers who dropped bombs on IDPs should be punished

Mistakenly dropping bombs on civilians who are managing to get by, is totally unacceptable. Heads should roll

  • Published:
Theater commander of Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor play

Theater commander of Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor

(Icir Nigeria)

IDP Camp Bombing "NAF officers are highly professional," says Lai Mohammed
IDP Camp Bombing UN dispatches medics, airlifts aid officials
IDP Camp Bombing Saraki mourns victims of accidental airstrike in Rann
Airforce Accidental Strike Killing of refugees "shocking and unacceptable" - Int'l Aid Group
Airforce Accidental Strike 52 killed, 120 injured in 'misfire,' MSF confirms
Boko Haram Suicide bombers hugged victims before blowing them apart
In Maiduguri Multiple explosions hit Borno capital
In Borno Bomb blast hits Maiduguri cattle market
In Borno Nigerian Fighter jet drops bombs in IDP camp, many dead
In Adamawa Bomb blast kills many in Madagali Market

A few things don't just add up in the world we live in.

Like mistakenly dropping bombs atop the heads of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, a Nigerian Airforce fighter jet got its coordinates wrong and struck a camp milling with IDPs, staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Medicine San Frontiers (Doctors without Borders).

By the time the dust settled around Kala Balge local government area of Borno State, where the camp is situated, more than 100 civilians had been confirmed dead and many more left critically injured.

Their only offence was being at the right place at the wrong time, through no fault of theirs.

IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF play Victims of IDP camp bombing (Twitter)

 

How do you mistakenly drop bombs on displaced persons?

Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (code name for this phase of the war against terrorist sect Boko Haram), Major General Lucky Irabor, said the air-strike stemmed from a miscalculation.

ALSO READ: Scores killed, 120 injured in 'misfire,' MSF confirms

"We received reports about gathering of Boko Haram terrorists somewhere in Kala Balge Local Government area of Borno State. We got a coordinate and I directed that the air component of the operation should go and address the problem.

“Unfortunately, the strike was conducted but it turned out that the locals somewhere in Rann were affected.

“We are yet to get the details of the casualties. But we heard that some civilians were killed, others were wounded and we also have two of our soldiers that were also wounded. Among some that were wounded were local staff of the Medecines Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Borders) as well as ICRC,” Irabor said.

In a statement made available to Pulse, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it was saddened by the incident.

IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF play IDP camp bombing (Reuters)

 

“NAF is saddened by the accidental air strike by its fighter jet at Rann in Kala Balge area of Borno State in which some innocent lives were lost.

"The loss occasioned by this unfortunate incident is deeply regretted.

“NAF commiserates with those affected and their families and would update the public as soon as detailed facts emerge from the investigation,” the statement read.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the incident as a "regrettable operational mistake".

The President also promised to team up with the Borno State government to aid the wounded and their families and provide whatever support is needed.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Borno Governor Kashim Shettima, have also thrown in their condolences.

"For now, all focus should be on the evacuation of victims and the provision of emergency medical services to them with the hope that they quickly recover,” Shettima said in a statement.

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri play Gov Shettima receives Gen Irabor (Twitter/BornoSocialMedia)

 

While we all pray that the souls of the victims rest in peace and cater to the wounded, attention should also immediately shift to why this kind of mistake occurred in the first place, in order to avoid a repeat.

It's bad enough that Nigerians fleeing Boko Haram bombs have been forced to endure harrowing and deplorable living conditions in crowded camps in the North of Nigeria. To have these same Nigerians bombed by their own government is simply unacceptable.

ALSO READ: "NAF officers are highly professional," says Lai Mohammed

Yes, mistakes do happen in war time and civilian casualties are often the unwanted consequences of a war of this kind. But by jove, how do you drop a bomb from a military aircraft without being absolutely sure?

Was there nothing in the geo-location app in the aircraft that could show that an IDP camp was in the neighbourhood?

Was there sufficient communication between air and ground troops to have warranted the air-strike?

NAF jet play Nigerian Airforce fighter jet (Pmnewsnigeria)

 

How many more Nigerians have been killed by 'mistaken air-strikes' who we never heard of because their brutal murders never made the headlines?

It was a horrendous piece of mistake and General Irabor and his men have a lot more explaining to do.

It was a sloppy piece of work and heads have got to roll.

The military high command should immediately set up a panel to review this fatal error and mete out appropriate punishment to the culprits.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
3 Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]bullet

Local

Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff EFCC seizes N948M private jet which allegedly belongs to ex-governor
IDP Camp Bombing Senate advises military to exercise caution in future operations
In Kano Police avert bloody clash
Riot breaks out in Kano on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
In Kano Trouble as transporters exchange gunfire with traffic officials