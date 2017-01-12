Boko Haram Soldiers find notebooks with terrorists’ names in Sambisa Forest

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have found more items belonging to Boko Haram terrorists in the sect’s stronghold, Sambisa Forest.

The items, which included four notebooks with names of terrorists in them, were found during a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo in the forest.

This was disclosed by the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor during a press briefing in Maiduguri, Borno state.

“On January 5, at about 1000hrs, our troops conducted a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo general area and recovered additional Boko Haram terrorists’ items,” he said.

“They included a pair of black uniform with camouflage design on the edges, a précis on mortar operation written in Arabic, one big size of the Qur’an, and 4 notebooks containing names of terrorists.

“The items also include a list of the terrorists locs, a list of IED materials and method of preparation and breakdown of quantities of arms and ammunition issued to their members.

“There were also some instructions written in Arabic and a small Boko Haram flag with Arabic inscription,” he added.

The Nigerian Army had earlier recovered a flag belonging to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau from Sambisa Forest and presented it to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The army took over Sambisa Forest on Friday, December 23, 2016.