Boko Haram Soldiers find notebooks with terrorists’ names in Sambisa Forest

This was disclosed by the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor during a press briefing in Maiduguri, Borno state.
The items, which included four notebooks with names of terrorists in them, were found during a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo in the forest.
This was disclosed by the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor during a press briefing in Maiduguri, Borno state.
“On January 5, at about 1000hrs, our troops conducted a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo general area and recovered additional Boko Haram terrorists’ items,” he said.
“They included a pair of black uniform with camouflage design on the edges, a précis on mortar operation written in Arabic, one big size of the Qur’an, and 4 notebooks containing names of terrorists.
“The items also include a list of the terrorists locs, a list of IED materials and method of preparation and breakdown of quantities of arms and ammunition issued to their members.
“There were also some instructions written in Arabic and a small Boko Haram flag with Arabic inscription,” he added.
The Nigerian Army had earlier recovered a flag belonging to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau from Sambisa Forest and presented it to President Muhammadu Buhari.
ALSO READ: Troops kill 15 terrorists in Borno
The army took over Sambisa Forest on Friday, December 23, 2016.