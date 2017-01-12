Boko Haram Soldiers find notebooks with terrorists’ names in Sambisa Forest

This was disclosed by the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor during a press briefing in Maiduguri, Borno state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun play Nigerian soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Shettima Governor accuses UNICEF, other aid groups of exploiting IDPs
In Sambisa Army recover more Boko Haram items
Boko Haram Nigerian Army arrests 963 suspected terrorists after 6-day operation
Boko Haram DSS arrests 4 suspected terrorists in Lagos
Boko Haram Army recovers corpses of 15 soldiers declared missing
Boko Haram UN denies misusing funds meant for IDPs

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have found more items belonging to Boko Haram terrorists in the sect’s stronghold, Sambisa Forest.

The items, which included four notebooks with names of terrorists in them, were found during a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo in the forest.

This was disclosed by the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor during a press briefing in Maiduguri, Borno state.

“On January 5, at about 1000hrs, our troops conducted a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo general area and recovered additional Boko Haram terrorists’ items,” he said.

“They included a pair of black uniform with camouflage design on the edges, a précis on mortar operation written in Arabic, one big size of the Qur’an, and 4 notebooks containing names of terrorists.

“The items also include a list of the terrorists locs, a list of IED materials and method of preparation and breakdown of quantities of arms and ammunition issued to their members.

“There were also some instructions written in Arabic and a small Boko Haram flag with Arabic inscription,” he added.

The Nigerian Army had earlier recovered a flag belonging to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau from Sambisa Forest and presented it to President Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO READTroops kill 15 terrorists in Borno

The army took over Sambisa Forest on Friday, December 23, 2016.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery probebullet
2 NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike todaybullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Real reason General Overseer stepped downbullet

Local

Pretty Mike in action
Pretty Mike Police arrests club owner who treats girls as dogs
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President sends new list of ambassadors to Senate
THE PUNCH
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 12, 2017]
Some displaced people in an IDP camp
Boko Haram UN denies misusing funds meant for IDPs