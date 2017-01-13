Boko Haram Soldiers arrest 4 terrorists in Borno

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

The insurgents were caught while they were transporting 100 motorcycles to an unspecified destination.

This was disclosed by army spokesman, Brig. Gen Sani Usman via a statement.

According to Usman, the terrorists were arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Madaki village in Biu Local Government Area by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade.

“They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town. The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation,” he said.

He further identified the suspects as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.