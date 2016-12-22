Boko Haram :  Sect releases 21 Chibok girls?

Boko Haram has released another set of 21 Chibok schoolgirls today, Thursday, December 22, 2016, reports say.

According to Vanguard, the school girls were transported to the Yola International Airport in Adamawa around 3pm.

Boko Haram kidnapped over 200 school girls from the Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state.

