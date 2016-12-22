Boko Haram :  Sect releases 21 Chibok girls?

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo with the 21
Chibok Girls recently released after receiving them at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on
WednesdayPresidency
From left: Secretary to the government of the federation, Mr David Lawal; vice-president Yemi Osinbajo; and president Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday
The managing director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (r) addresses the counsellor, embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Dang Ying, during his visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wedneday
From left: The counsellor, embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Dang Ying; managing director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga; editor-in-chief, NAN, Mr Lawal Ado; executive director, finance and accounts, Mr Jones Afolabi and protocol officer of NAN, Mr Lawan Saleh, during the counsellor’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wedneday
The counsellor, embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Dang Ying during his visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wedneday
The managing director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (r) welcomes the counsellor, embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Dang Ying, during his visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wedneday
Front row from second left: Wife of the archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Niger Delta North, Mrs Beatrice Kattey; wife of the Rivers governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike; wife of the chief of staff to Rivers governor, Mrs Grace Wokea; wife of the Rivers head of service, Mrs Matilda Godwins; and other members of the delegation, after a courtesy visit by the women of Niger Delta North Diocese to the wife of the state governor in Port Harcourt on tuesday
From left: Wife of the Rivers governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike (l) receiving the wife of the archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Niger Delta North, Mrs Beatrice Kattey, during a courtesy visit by the women of the Niger Delta North Diocese to the wife of the governor in Port Harcourt on Tuesday
From left: Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi; minister agriculture and rural development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; minister of state for agriculture and rural development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri; and minister of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday
From left: Special assistant to the president on general duties, Alhaji Tijjani Yusuf; permanent secretary, cabinet office, Dr Roy Ugo; and the permanent secretary State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday
Remains of some suspected Bakassi Strike Force militants gang who allegedly hijacked a rice cargo boat and passengers at Parrot Island, Bakassi L.G.A. in Cross River on Wednesday (19/10/16). Five of the suspected militants were reportedly killed in a gun battle as troops of Operation Delta Safe engaged them to rescue the abducted passengers.
From left: President, Sustainable Energy Protection Association of Nigeria (SEPAN), Dr Chidi Onuha; third secretary, the embassy of Rusia in Abuja, Mr Makarm Shualonv; and head of the department special project, SEPAN, Dr Emmanuel Onyeyeose, during the Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo in Abuja on Wednesday
From left: National convener of Nigerians Unite Against Terror, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin with Deputy Inspectors-General of Police Joshak Habila, Maigari Dikko and Shaibu Gambo, at the a workshop for special anti-robbery squad police personnel in Abuja on Wednesday
Standing middle are: D.I.G. operations, Mr Joshak Habila and commissioner of Police in-charge of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, Mr Dibal Yakadi with personnel from the Anti-Robbery Squad during a workshop organised for them in Abuja on Wednesday
Minister of foreign affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama addressing a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday (19/10/16), on the recent visit of President MuhammaduBuhari to Germany.
Chief judge of the FCT high court, Justice Ishak Bello (m), commissioning the FCT high court’s “Witness Support Centre” at the FCT high court, in Abuja on Wednesday
Deputy Governor of Borno, Alhaji Mamman Durkwa (m) presenting some food items to an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the launch of households feeding for displaced persons in Maiduguri on Wednesday
Residents of Imiringi town connect other parts of the town by hand pulling canoe as a result of a collapse bridge in Obgia L.G.A. of Bayelsa on Wednesday (19/10/16). The bridge collapsed during the 2012 flood.
A flooded part of Imiringi town in Obgia L.G.A. of Bayelsa on Wednesday
Chief judge of FCT high court, Justice Ishak Bello (l), receiving books on various subjects covering anti-corruption from the project coordinator and support to anti-corruption, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr Polleak Serei, during the UNODC coordinator’s visit to the FCT high court in Abuja on Wednesday
From left: Chief registrar, FCT high court, Mr Babangida Hassan; project coordinator and support to anti-corruption, United Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr Polleak Serei; chief Judge of the FCT high court, Justice Ishak Bello; and a judge of the FCT high court, Justice Aladetoyinbo Ebeneza, during the UNODC coordinator’s visit to the FCT high court in Abuja on Wednesday
The 21 Chibok Girls recently released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday
Some of the 21 Chibok Girls Recently Released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday
Parents of the 21 Chibok Girls recently released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen Aisha Al-Hassan leading the
21 Chibok Girls recently released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with
President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday
Parents of the 21 Chibok Girls recently released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday
Senior Special Assistant to Bauchi State Governor on Media
and Communication, Comrade, Sabo Muhammad (2nd r) inaugurating Media Social Group in Bauchi on Wednesday
Senior Special Assistant to Bauchi State Governor on Media and Communication, Comrade, Sabo Muhammad (m) with members of Media Social Group after their inauguration in Bauchi on Wednesday
Deputy Governor of Borno, Alhaji Mamman Durkwa (m) presenting food items to an IDP at the launch of another round of Household Feeding for displaced persons in Maiduguri on Wednesday
The Isienmwenro also known as the traditional security men for the Oba of Benin react at the Usama palace where the new Oba, Prince Eheneden Erediauwa resides before his crowning, in Benin on Wednesday
Zonal commander of the FRSC in-charge of Edo, Delta and Anambra, Mr Kehinde Adeleye, inspecting a guard of honour during his working visit to the Onitsha Unit Command on Wednesday
Head of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in South-East zone, Mr Ayodeji Babalola (l) and head of Public Affairs, Mr Chris Oluka, during a news conference on activities of the EFCC in the South-East in Enugu on Wednesday
A day before the coronation of Prince Eheneden Erediauwa as the new Oba of Benin, the Usama palace road still bubbles with activities, in Benin on Wednesday
The shrine where Prince Eheneden Erediauwa observed rites in preparation for his crowning as the new Oba of Benin, in Benin on Wednesday
From Left: Assistant corps marshal and zonal commanding officer, Lagos, Mr Shehu Zaki; deputy corps marshal, operations, Mrs Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor; corps commander and zonal head of operations, Lagos, Mr Godwin Ngueku; and sector commander; Mr Hyginus Omeje, during the visit of the deputy corps marshal on maiden oversight function of field commands to Lagos zonal command on Wednesday
From left: Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; former speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’aba; author of the book, Mr Femi Kehinde; and former Deputy Governor of Ogun, Prince Segun Adesegun, at a the presentation of the book titled: ‘Rusts And Gold: Snippets of History’, in Ibadan On Wednesday
From left: Vice chairman, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts, Lagos chapter, Mrs Dorothy Effiom; vice president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yeye Agnes
Shobajo; president, Association for the Advancement of Women in Culture, Mrs Brigitte Yerima; guest lecturer, Prof. Mabel Evwierhoma; and a Professor of African Philosophy, University of Lagos, Prof. Sophie Oluwole, at a public lecture/exhibition by the association, in Lagos on Wednesday
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun receiving blessing from Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, during ‘A Thank You’ visit of the Olubadan to the Governor in Osogbo on Tuesday
The traditional ruler of Otukpo (Och’Otukpo) Chief John Eimonye (2nd-r), with the founder of Women Skills Development Support Initiative (WSDSI), Mrs Helen Mark (l), presenting certificate of completion to some of the beneficiaries of the initiative’s skills and empowerment programme in Otukpo, Benue, on Wednesday
From left: Director-general, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture(IITA), Dr Nteranya Sanginga, his wife, Charlotte; president, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dr Kanayo Nwanze; his wife, Juliana; and former senior manager of IITA, Dr Steve Lawani, at the inauguration of 50th anniversary of IITA, in Ibadan on Wednesday
Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mr Ademola Oketunde, addressing members SSANU during a solidarity march in support of the acting vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, over allowances paid to staff, in Ile-Ife, Osun on Wednesday
Founder of Women Skills Development Support Initiative (WSDSI), Mrs Helen Mark (l) presenting certificate of participation to one of the beneficiaries of the initiative’s skills and empowerment programme in Otukpo, Benue, on Wednesday
