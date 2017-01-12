Boko Haram NSCDC arrests 2 suspected members in Niger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday announced the arrest of two suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger .

Mr Philip Ayuba, Niger Commandant of the corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna.

He said that the suspects confessed to be members of the sect and identified the pictures of some wanted terrorists.

”We presented the photographs of wanted Boko Haram leaders and they personally know them.

”Our Anti Terrorism Special Squad on patrol noticed the suspects as their movement looked very suspicious,” he said.

He solicited the support of residents on the need to volunteer information about movement of suspicious characters among them.