Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  Nigerians should be vigilant - Lai Mohammed

Boko Haram Nigerians should be vigilant - Lai Mohammed

The Minister for Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed has urged Nigerians to remain prayerful, steadfast and vigilant over escaped Boko Haram members.

  • Published:
Lai Mohammed play

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Boko Haram Governor Bindow lauds military's success, calls for continued support
Boko Haram Governor Ortom commends Buhari, military for capturing Sambisa forest
Buratai Sambisa forest to serve as training ground for army – Army chief says
Boko Haram President never said the war against sect is over – Adesina
Army We are close to freeing the remaining Chibok girls
Fayose Stop recycling Boko Haram stories, defeat hunger – Governor tells Buhari
In Maiduguri Nigerian troops foil suicide attack in restive city
Chibok Girls ‘We’ll rescue remaining girls soon,’ DHQ says
Buhari Was declaring victory over Boko Haram too hasty?

The Federal Government has called for increased vigilance among Nigerians, as Boko Haram escapees seek to integrate themselves into communities, after being dispossessed of their Sambisa fortress.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, stressed that “eternal vigilance is the price of freedom’’.

We urge Nigerians to keep our gallant and victorious troops in their prayers.

“Nigerians should also imbibe the mantra of ‘if you see something, say something’ as a way of ensuring that no escaped terrorist is able to wreak havoc in their communities.

“It is also important to know that now that they have been dispossessed of their fortress, the Boko Haram escapees will intensify their cowardly attacks on vulnerable targets if only to maintain an illusion of terror.

“There should be no panic because the worst is over,’’ he said.

The minister congratulated the gallant troops of the Nigerian military for finally seizing the Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists and securing the North-East.

He said the feat had paved the way for Sunday’s re-opening of two strategic roads in Borno.

Mohammed appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the troops as they clear the remnants of the terrorists who are now on the run.

“We commend the military for the re-opening of the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road, which link Nigeria with neighbouring countries.

“The Federal Government also commends Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, for his unwavering support for the military and his administration’s determination to quickly restore normalcy across the state,’’ he said.

The minister said it was in recognition and celebration of the great feat by the military that he decided to lead over 30 Nigerian and international journalists to join the Minister of Defence, the Service Chiefs and Borno Governor at the opening of the roads.

Unfortunately, due to bad weather, our flight to Maiduguri from Abuja was cancelled after several hours of waiting at the airport in Abuja.

“However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, accompanied by the top brass of the military, re-opened the two arterial roads.

“This is very significant because the two major roads, which were closed due to the activities of the terrorists in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region,’’ he said.

The minister noted that the exceptional leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari provided the much-needed impetus for the military’s victory in the North-east.

He urged Nigerians to continue to give their unalloyed support to the President in his untiring efforts to restore peace and security across the country and also revamp the economy. 

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
2 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
3 Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugubullet

Local

Governor Abiola Ajimobi
In Oyo College of Education lecturers begin strike
Kaduna Governor El-Rufai
In Kaduna Police to launch Operation Harmony in Southern region
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Python Dance Army ends operation in South-East
Ambode
Ambode Governor celebrates with Epe youths, plans to create more jobs