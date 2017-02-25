Boko Haram NAF strikes insurgents’ location at Tagoshe

Famuyiwa said that intelligence report by sister surface forces indicated that remnants of fleeing insurgents were gathered at the location.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck insurgents location at Tagoshe/Mandara Mountain general area about 10 kms Southwest of Gwoza in northern Borno, the Force said in a statement on Friday.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Capt. Ayodele Famuyiwa, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Famuyiwa said that intelligence report by sister surface forces indicated that remnants of fleeing insurgents were gathered at the location.

This report was confirmed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.

“Follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful as shown by the enclosed declassified footage of the operation,” he said.

NAF had in the past few weeks been bombarding remnants of the insurgents’ locations and hideouts in the North-East, especially in northern part of Borno State. 

