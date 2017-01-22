Boko Haram Kwara community refutes reports of terrorists' hideout in their domain

The Alagua of Agbeyangi, Alhaji Aliyu Baba, said in statement in Ilorin that a media report was not true.

Agbeyangi Community in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday denied a reported influx of Boko Haram members into the area.

The Alagua of Agbeyangi, Alhaji Aliyu Baba, said in statement in Ilorin that a media report to that effect was not true.

A national daily had reported that some items, belonging to suspected Boko Haram insurgents, were found in the community.

But Baba, the community head, stated that the purported items belong to some Fulani herdsmen migrating from the North and awaiting screening before they could be allowed into the community.

According to him, it is a tradition in the community that herdsmen, migrating into the area, are subjected to screening before they are admitted.

He said that the Police were aware of the development and were also involved in the screening because of the state of insecurity in the country.

The traditional ruler also explained that stakeholders have met on the issue and have ordered the herdsmen to pack the items, and they had complied.

The statement urged journalists to always cross-check their facts before going to press to avoid misinformation that could trigger anxiety in society.

Baba allayed the fear of anybody coming into the community, assuring them of their safety.

