Boko Haram :  Governor Ortom commends Buhari, military for capturing Sambisa forest

Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for capturing Sambisa forest from Boko Haram insurgents.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Government had on Dec. 25, 2016, announced the complete capture of Sambisa forest, the main enclave of Boko Haram members.

Ortom saluted the resilience and bravery of officers and men of the military in the final crushing of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest.

He said “Our beloved gallant troops have once more demonstrated what they are known for; we are proud of them and we salute their determination and courage.”

Ortom also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the victory over the insurgents, explaining that the support given to the military in the fight against terrorism aided `Operation Lafiya Dole’.

“The support given to the armed forces by President Buhari is the main reason for the success of Operation Lafiya Dole which has led to the conquest of Sambisa forest, the main enclave of Boko Haram.

“On behalf of the government and people of Benue State, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment which has manifested in the defeat of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest.

“This again points to the fact that the President is keeping to his promise to make all parts of the country safe again; he therefore deserves our commendation,” Ortom stated.

The governor expressed optimism that year 2017 would witness greater success in the area of security and pave the way for speedy development of the country.