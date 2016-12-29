Boko Haram :  Governor Jibrilla says terrorists are hiding in some parts of Adamawa

Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla of Adamawa state has revealed that members of the Boko Haram sect fleeing from the Nigerian Army are hiding in some parts of Adamawa.

The Army onslaught against Boko Haram gained momentum, leading to the capture of many sect members and their hideout in Sambisa forest.

Jibrilla also called on indigenes of the state to be vigilant and expose strange faces in their communities.

According to Daily Post, the Governor issued a statement saying that the “insurgents are on the run from ground zero which has been defeated and they are running to hide in communities of the state to continue their nefarious activities of killing innocent people.

“We will take steps including encouraging them to settle in villages; we will collaborate with all stakeholders to make sure that between now and January 30th, everyone has left the camp.”

The Adamawa state Government also announced that it will close all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state in January 2017.