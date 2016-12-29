Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  Governor Jibrilla says terrorists are hiding in some parts of Adamawa

Boko Haram Governor Jibrilla says terrorists are hiding in some parts of Adamawa

Jibrilla also called on indigenes of the state to be vigilant and expose strange faces in their communities.

  • Published:
Adamawa State Governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla. play

Adamawa State Governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla.

(Elombah)

In Adamawa 'We didn't sack any worker,' Govt dismisses rumour
Muhammadu Jibrilla No more allocation of fertiliser to politicians - Governor says
Jibrilla Gov says non payment of salary not governors' fault
Muhammadu Jibrilla Governor not responsible for my travails
In Adamawa Foreign company to harness state's mineral resources
Muhammadu Jibrilla Governor launches N3.2bn Kiri-Shelleng road project
Muhammadu Jibrilla 'Don't blame Governors for unpaid salaries,' Adamawa Gov says
Jibrilla Bindow Nigerians are indebted to Buhari - Governor says

Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla of Adamawa state has revealed that members of the Boko Haram sect fleeing from the Nigerian Army are hiding in some parts of Adamawa.

The Army onslaught against Boko Haram gained momentum, leading to the capture of many sect members and their hideout in Sambisa forest.

Jibrilla also called on indigenes of the state to be vigilant and expose strange faces in their communities.

According to Daily Post, the Governor issued a statement saying that the “insurgents are on the run from ground zero which has been defeated and they are running to hide in communities of the state to continue their nefarious activities of killing innocent people.

“We will take steps including encouraging them to settle in villages; we will collaborate with all stakeholders to make sure that between now and January 30th, everyone has left the camp.”

ALSO READ: Sambisa has fallen please report fleeing Boko Haram fighters to the security agencies

The Adamawa state Government also announced that it will close all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state in January 2017.

You will recall that the Nigerian Army urged members of the public to be vigilant as members of the Boko Haram sect are fleeing to different parts of the country.

Image
  • Fosla Academy Secondary School midfielder, Emmanuel Peter (10), in a contest with his Opponent from Government Secondary School, Tudunwada, during the FCT Principal Cup Final in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Deputy Director Co-curricular Activities, FCT Sport Council, Ms Victoria George (L), presenting the winner’s trophy to the Captain of Fosla Academy, Abdullahi Ganiyu, during the FCT Principal Cup Final in Abuja on Tuesday (30/11/16). With them at the middle is principal, Fosla Academy Secondary School , Mrs Ebhodaghe Josphine. Fosla Academy won GSS Tudunwada by 4 – 2.   
  • From left: Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. John Enoh; a member of the Committee, Sen. Hope Uzodimma; and Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler (R), during the Senate Committee’s Oversight visit to FIRS’ new Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday    
  • From left: Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Hamza Liman; representative of the Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Stanley Agwara; and Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Country Director, International Republican Institute, Mr Emeka Diru (R), presenting a certificate of participation to the Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Hamza Liman, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/11/16). With them on the left is Chairman of IPAC FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L) received by Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, during the Governor’s arrival from Czech Republic at the Bauchi International Airport on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Mr Jibreel Balongshi (R), presenting a certificate of participation to the Counsellorship Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NPC), Mr Sidiku Emmanuel, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/11/16). With them on the left is Chairman of IPAC, FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang.   
  • Governor-Elect for Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (L) and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, during the visit of the Governor-Elect and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mr Ajayi Agboola to Presidential Villa for a Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • From left: Representative of the Minister of Sports, Dr Steve Olarinoye; Chairman of the occasion, Mr Fatai Adesina; former National Coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde; and former Secretary-General, Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, at the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Sports Summit with the theme: Sports a Tool for Economic Diversification and Youth Engagement, held in Ibadan on Wednesday   
  • Governor-Elect for Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu with the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mr Ajayi Agboola arriving the Presidential Villa for a Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Secretary to Sokoto State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba addressing newsmen during the commencement of the test running of the 38MWs Sokoto State Independent Power Project in Sokoto on Wednesday   
  • From left: Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Jacob Ajani; Chief of Administration, Rear Adm. Henry Babalola; and Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Adm. Andrew Odeh, at a News Conference on the Chief of Naval Staff’s 2016 Sea Exercise in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Gov. Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa (M)eating with students of Government Secondary School, Fufore, during his visit to the school on Wednesday   
  • Some athletes and coaches protest over postponement of National Sports Festival in Lagos on Wednesday   
  • From left: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Mohammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma (L) with Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (R) interacting with some pensioners during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • A pensioner being attended to by officials of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during an ongoing verification exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L) exchanging pleasantries with some pensioners during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • Form left: Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba; Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor; and Gov. Muhammad Jibrilla of Adamawa, during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • The N3.8 billion 38MWs Sokoto State Independent Power Project test- running in Sokoto on Wednesday   
  • A Nurse of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) examining the Blood Pressure of a driver during the inauguration of the 2016 FRSC Ember Month Campaign in Benin, Edo, on Wednesday    
  • Members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) at the All 2016 Delegates Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday    
  • from left: Chairman of Enugu State House of Assembly’s Committee on Health, Dr EmekaOgbuabor; Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Nene Agugua-Obianyo; Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sam Ngwu; and Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State Chapter, Dr CajetanOnyedum, during NMA Enugu Chapter’s 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu    

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs off immunity clausebullet
3 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet

Local

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses at State House in Abuja on October 19, 2016 with the 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram the previous week
Chibok Girls Governor Shettima warns security operatives to allow students see their family
James Ibori
James Ibori Ex-governor reacts to Senator Okpozo's death
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video at an undisclosed location on December 29, 2016
Boko Haram Terrorists may have used Chibok girls as shield during attacks - Army
 
BIM Only the creation of a Biafran nation will end Igbo agitation