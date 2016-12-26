Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  Governor Bindow lauds military's success, calls for continued support

Boko Haram Governor Bindow lauds military's success, calls for continued support

Bindow said this in Mubi at the closing ceremony of the state annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition on Monday.

  • Published:
Gov. Muhammadu Bindow play

Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa

(martinsyanasblog)

In Borno Bomb blast hits Maiduguri cattle market
Buhari Was declaring victory over Boko Haram too hasty?
Boko Haram Terrorist commander arrested in Lagos
Sambisa Forest Tinubu congratulates Buhari over capture of Boko Haram stronghold
Army We are close to freeing the remaining Chibok girls
Boko Haram President never said the war against sect is over – Adesina
Boko Haram Governor Ortom commends Buhari, military for capturing Sambisa forest
Buratai Sambisa forest to serve as training ground for army – Army chief says

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, has lauded the success recorded by the military in Sambisa forest and called for more support to enable the security agencies subjugate the insurgents.

Bindow made this commendation in Mubi at the closing ceremony of the state annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition on Monday.

Represented by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Bindow said the success at Sambisa was a cheering news to Nigerians, particularly the North Eastern people, who were worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He said “The people of Adamawa and Mubi in particular, experienced the wicked acts of the insurgents before the recapture of Mubi by the military.

“Today, things are normal in Mubi and that is why we are here to mark this major event.

“We must give thanks to God and praise the Commander- in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for his support of the military and other security agencies.

“We must also play our role in complementing the efforts of the security agencies by being extra vigilant and providing useful security information”.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian army has defeated Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest, one of the insurgents’ strongholds known as Zero Camp.

The governor lauded the organisers of the annual Quranic competition, saying that it would go a long way in promoting religious values and discipline among youths.

In his speech, the Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Isa, urged the organisers to promote the culture of reading and skills acquisition, particularly for the Almajiri system to enable them become self reliant.

He said “I want to thank the organisers for bringing this big and rewarding event to Mubi.

“This event, that lasted 10 days has brought blessings to Mubi and I want to urge the people to take advantage of the moment to promote peace and unity, irrespective of tribe or religious differences”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 200 participants from the 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa, participated in the competition.

ALSO READ: Tinubu congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa

The overall winners, Zainab Mohammed of Madagali LG and Ismail Ahmad of Yola South LG, went home with the star prize of a Peugeot car each for winning in the female and male categories respectively.

Image
  • Fosla Academy Secondary School midfielder, Emmanuel Peter (10), in a contest with his Opponent from Government Secondary School, Tudunwada, during the FCT Principal Cup Final in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Deputy Director Co-curricular Activities, FCT Sport Council, Ms Victoria George (L), presenting the winner’s trophy to the Captain of Fosla Academy, Abdullahi Ganiyu, during the FCT Principal Cup Final in Abuja on Tuesday (30/11/16). With them at the middle is principal, Fosla Academy Secondary School , Mrs Ebhodaghe Josphine. Fosla Academy won GSS Tudunwada by 4 – 2.   
  • From left: Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. John Enoh; a member of the Committee, Sen. Hope Uzodimma; and Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler (R), during the Senate Committee’s Oversight visit to FIRS’ new Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday    
  • From left: Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Hamza Liman; representative of the Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Stanley Agwara; and Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Country Director, International Republican Institute, Mr Emeka Diru (R), presenting a certificate of participation to the Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Hamza Liman, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/11/16). With them on the left is Chairman of IPAC FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L) received by Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, during the Governor’s arrival from Czech Republic at the Bauchi International Airport on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Mr Jibreel Balongshi (R), presenting a certificate of participation to the Counsellorship Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NPC), Mr Sidiku Emmanuel, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/11/16). With them on the left is Chairman of IPAC, FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang.   
  • Governor-Elect for Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (L) and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, during the visit of the Governor-Elect and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mr Ajayi Agboola to Presidential Villa for a Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • From left: Representative of the Minister of Sports, Dr Steve Olarinoye; Chairman of the occasion, Mr Fatai Adesina; former National Coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde; and former Secretary-General, Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, at the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Sports Summit with the theme: Sports a Tool for Economic Diversification and Youth Engagement, held in Ibadan on Wednesday   
  • Governor-Elect for Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu with the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mr Ajayi Agboola arriving the Presidential Villa for a Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Secretary to Sokoto State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba addressing newsmen during the commencement of the test running of the 38MWs Sokoto State Independent Power Project in Sokoto on Wednesday   
  • From left: Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Jacob Ajani; Chief of Administration, Rear Adm. Henry Babalola; and Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Adm. Andrew Odeh, at a News Conference on the Chief of Naval Staff’s 2016 Sea Exercise in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Gov. Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa (M)eating with students of Government Secondary School, Fufore, during his visit to the school on Wednesday   
  • Some athletes and coaches protest over postponement of National Sports Festival in Lagos on Wednesday   
  • From left: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Mohammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma (L) with Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (R) interacting with some pensioners during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • A pensioner being attended to by officials of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during an ongoing verification exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L) exchanging pleasantries with some pensioners during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • Form left: Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba; Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor; and Gov. Muhammad Jibrilla of Adamawa, during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • The N3.8 billion 38MWs Sokoto State Independent Power Project test- running in Sokoto on Wednesday   
  • A Nurse of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) examining the Blood Pressure of a driver during the inauguration of the 2016 FRSC Ember Month Campaign in Benin, Edo, on Wednesday    
  • Members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) at the All 2016 Delegates Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday    
  • from left: Chairman of Enugu State House of Assembly’s Committee on Health, Dr EmekaOgbuabor; Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Nene Agugua-Obianyo; Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sam Ngwu; and Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State Chapter, Dr CajetanOnyedum, during NMA Enugu Chapter’s 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu    

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
2 Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugubullet
3 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet

Local

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom
Boko Haram Governor Ortom commends Buhari, military for capturing Sambisa forest
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Buratai Sambisa forest to serve as training ground for army – Army chief says
Muhammadu Buhari
Boko Haram President never said the war against sect is over – Adesina
Nigerian Army
Army We are close to freeing the remaining Chibok girls