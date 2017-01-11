Boko Haram DSS arrests 4 suspected terrorists in Lagos

The DSS said the suspects fled to Lagos from the north-east where they had carried out Boko Haram activities.

Four suspected Boko Haram members have been arrested at Oko-Oba area of Agege in Lagos State, the Department of State Services (DSS) said.

The suspects were said to have been rounded up on Tuesday, January 10.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson for the service, Mr. Tony Opuiyo, in Abuja, the suspects fled to Lagos to evade arrest in the North-East.

Their names were given as Fanayi Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar and Amina Abubakar.

He said they "fled to the state (Lagos) to evade arrest in the ongoing military offensive in the North-East."

The statement further disclosed that the leader of the sect in in Okene, Kogi State, Mr. Abdullahi Mohammed a.k.a. Huja, was also arrested on the same day.

The DSS said Huja has been coordinating Boko Haram activities in Okene axis of the state.

Also on January 1, the agency said it arrested two other suspects, Bale Grema and Kolomi Adba-Aji, in a mosque at Mutum Biyu in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

They were said to have fled Marte, Borno State, where they allegedly carried out Boko Haram terrorist activities.

ALSO READ: Army clears, releases 1250 suspected terrorists

On the same date, the statement said that a kidnap suspect, Amadu Bello, was apprehended at Hotoron Arewa, Kano State, for his alleged involvement in a kidnap operation at Zomo village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State from which was said to have fetched him N3 million from the ransom.

Similarly, on January 6, Paul Ali (a.k.a. Simplee), who was described as a high profile leader of a kidnap syndicate, was arrested at Hill Flower Hotel, Asaga Ohafia, Abia State.

Ali was alleged to have been responsible for notable kidnap incidents across the Niger Delta.

He was also said to be a member of the Bakassi Strike Force which was said to have carried out attacks on oil installations in the area.