Boko Haram :  DSS arrests 3 suspected terrorists in Kano

The DSS says it has arrested three suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists sect in Kano state.

  • Published:
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has arrested three suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists sect in Dirbunde village of Takai LGA in Kano State.

In a statement issued by the spokesman for the DSS, Tony Opuiyo, on Friday, December 30, 2016, three suspected terrorists are Samaila Muhammadu, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammadu.

According to the DSS, the trio had "perfected plans to to carry out series of coordinated attacks with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in selected states of the North-West zone in the month of November, 2016 to disrupt festive activities during the end of year and in the New Year of 2017."

Similarly, DSS arrested Sani Digaru, along with one Mohammed Ali, on December 25, 2016, along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe.

"Digaru was, however, fatally shot when he attempted to escape from arrest" the statement said.

The arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that he was in possession of cash worth N2 million meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi states.

