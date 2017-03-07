Boko Haram ‘Development of North East only way to end insurgency,’ Senate says

The Senate has said that only the development of the North East will put an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The upper legislative chamber also said it would ensure that victims of Boko Haram have safe and sustainable homes to return to.

The comments were made by Senate spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi on Tuesday, March 7, while receiving a United Nations (UN) delegation in Abuja.

“With all that we continue to see, it goes without saying that the development of the North East is the only way to end the insurgency for good,” he said.

“It is great that the UN has sent this high level delegation to see for themselves what our fellow Nigerians are going through, and to renew the international commitment to a crisis that has displaced approximately 2 million Nigerians.

“Undoubtedly, I am sure that I speak on behalf of all of my distinguished colleagues when I say that we will continue to do everything within our mandate to ensure that our brothers and sisters in the North East, who have been affected by the insurgency, will once again have safe and sustainable homes and environment to return to. We will do this through all the tools at our disposal,” he added.

The 15-person delegation of the United Nations (UN) Security Council was led by Matthew Rycroft, the UK Permanent Representative to the UN.