Boko Haram Dear Buhari, we want Shekau's head on a platter

There's got to be an end to this Abubakar Shekau madness.

On Monday, January 16, 2017, the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) was hit with bombs during the early hours.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the twin bombs ripped apart the UNIMAID junior staff mosque near Gate 1.

Suicide bombers also struck Gate 5 of the university in what was a coordinated attack.

Early reports say as many as five persons lost their lives while 17 are lying critically injured in hospital.

Among the deceased was a Professor of Veterinary medicine, Aliyu Mani.

The unfortunate incident is yet another sad reminder that terrorist sect, Boko Haram, hasn't gone away.

ALSO READ: 4 dead, 17 injured in university explosions

Hours later, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The bomb that happened this morning, it’s my people. Don’t deceive people that it’s a mosque. How would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it?” Shekau posed in a recording.

He continued by mocking President Muhammadu Buhari; dismissing the official government position that the terrorists have been defeated.

“We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn’t kill anyone in Sambisa. We are praying that we don’t change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you. Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God?

“You should know it’s Shekau talking and I’m alive and it’s we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it. We carried out the University of Maiduguri Bomb at the mosque.

“We did it because they are mixing Islam with democracy. We carried out the attack in the morning and I am speaking to you this evening here in Maiduguri and you will see more of these attacks.”

The nerve of the man!

If our memory is any good, Shekau has been 'killed' nine times already by Nigerian troops; but then he keeps coming back like the bad coin he is.

We have to get rid of Shekau or his body doubles and we have to be fast about this mission.

Killing Shekau is significant for a few reasons:

a) Sometimes, it's good to chop off the head to disperse the body.

There's the likelihood that if we do not decapitate Shekau, our supposed victory against Boko Haram will remain a pyrrhic one and the insurgents will keep recruiting more gullible persons.

ALSO READ: Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!

b) Boko Haram's war against Nigeria is as much propaganda as it is physical, brutal warfare.

For each time Shekau puts up his videos, he scores a propaganda victory against the Nigerian army and the Nigerian people.

We've to stop him from making those videos by apprehending him and ending his life in the most brutal way imaginable.

c) We can't claim to have won the war against Boko Haram without killing Shekau and everyone in the terrorists' chain of command.

Each leader of all the Boko Haram factions known to mankind, should be summarily executed.

It was music to the ears to have seized Sambisa Forest--a swathe of dense vegetation occupying some 60,000sqkm--from the deranged terrorists.

But it's time to go one better.

Dear President Buhari, command the troops to do everything humanly possible to track this lunatic and have him fried on a stake.

For each time Shekau laughs in our faces in this manner after a suicide bombing, our war against terror takes several steps backwards.

Shekau's videos are a fatal blow to our efforts to rid Nigeria of terrorists, wherever they may be.

We want Shekau's head on a platter. Nothing else will do.

Just do it, Commander-In-Chief, Buhari.