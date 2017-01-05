Boko Haram Borno LG Chairman says his deputy is not supporting sect

The Chairman of Kaga Local Government in Borno, Alhaji Lawal Wasaram has denied reports that his deputy was arrested for supporting Boko Haram .

The Army had earlier issued a statement saying it had arrested the LG Vice Chairman, Mustapha Bukar due to links with the sect.

“The attention of my council has been drawn to an allegation made by the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, during a live press briefing on Operation Rescue Final on Wednesday,” Wasaram said via a statement on Thursday, January 5.

“The military claimed that they had arrested my Vice Chairman, Mallam Mustapha Bukar and that he is in their custody for complicity with Boko Haram.

“I, therefore, stress that the report was untrue and total misinterpretation of facts. Neither my Vice Chairman nor Councillors are being investigated or detained over any criminal offence.

“We, therefore, advise that the military issue a press statement to disclaim and exonerate him from this serious allegation before it becomes a potential threat to his life and integrity.

“We also regret that this allegation was already aired live on NTA, Channels and many online media,” Wasaram added.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor has clarified that it was the Vice Chairman of Bama Local Government who was arrested.