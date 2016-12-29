Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  Arrested suspect warns of attacks in FCT

Boko Haram Arrested suspect warns of attacks in FCT

The spokesman for the AMAC Marshal, Kingsley Madaki, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 said that the suspect identified as Usman was arrested at at 4.30pm at Utako Market.

A fleeing Boko Haram suspect has been arrested by security operatives established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council popularly known as AMAC Marshal in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the spokesman, the suspected Boko Haram militant was nabbed “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

The suspect allegedly “confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on innocent residents.”

The AMAC enjoined residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement and individuals to security operatives.

The Nigerian Army has warned that fleeing Boko Haram members were entering into leaving Sambisa forest and entering into states and some terrorists were reported arrested in Lagos few days ago. Nigerians are therefore warned to vigil and report any suspicious persons and activities.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

