Boko Haram :  Arrested suspect warns of attacks in FCT

The spokesman for the AMAC Marshal, Kingsley Madaki, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 said that the suspect identified as Usman was arrested at at 4.30pm at Utako Market.
According to the spokesman, the suspected Boko Haram militant was nabbed “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”
The suspect allegedly “confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on innocent residents.”
The AMAC enjoined residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement and individuals to security operatives.
The Nigerian Army has warned that fleeing Boko Haram members were entering into leaving Sambisa forest and entering into states and some terrorists were reported arrested in Lagos few days ago. Nigerians are therefore warned to vigil and report any suspicious persons and activities.
Written by Victor Agboga
