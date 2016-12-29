Boko Haram :  Army says Shekau's new video is mere propaganda

The Nigerian Army has described the video by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda.

Shekau appeared in a new video on Thursday, December 29, 2016, to dispute a claim by the federal government that the jihadist group had been routed from its Sambisa Forest stronghold.

In a reaction, Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said effort is on to subject the video to further forensic analysis.

The statement reads:

"The attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram terrorist group from an undisclosed location a while ago, showing its purported leader, making spurious claims.

"While effort is on going to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

"We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.

"Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing.

"Our gallant troops deployed in various parts of the north east have continued to intensify search for all persons associated with Boko Haram terrorist group with a view to bring them to justice."

The army urged Nigerians to go about their normal lawful businesses and remain vigilant and security conscious.