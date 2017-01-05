Boko Haram Army commander admits Shekau is alive 3 months after boasting of his death

Three months after boasting that the army had killed Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, the theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, has now said he would "grab his (Shekau's) balls" if he knows his whereabouts.

He stated this at a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno state, on Wednesday January 4, in response to a question on the sect leader's whereabouts.

"If I know where Shekau is now, I will grab his balls," he said.

Irabor had in September 2016 said the military had killed the real Shekau, alongside his impostors.

He had said: "I can confirm to you that the original Shekau was killed, the second Shekau was killed, and the man presenting himself as Shekau, I can also confirm to you that few days ago, he was wounded. We are yet to confirm whether he is dead or not.

"They released videos to prove that they are still active, but that’s just a facade."

ALSO READ: This is where Boko Haram leader is hiding

Irabor also revealed to newsmen on Wednesday that three female suicide bombers who were going towards Limankara in Gwoza council in Borno were intercepted and killed when they attempted to ram into troops.