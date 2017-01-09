Boko Haram Army clears, releases 1250 suspected terrorists

The GOC said the release of 1250 suspected terrorists was on the orders of the Chief or Army Staff,  Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai.

  • Published:
Boko Haram suspects (Illustration) play

Boko Haram suspects (Illustration)

(dailypost)

Boko Haram Buratai tells soldiers to be vigilant in spite of terrorist group's defeat
Boko Haram Army bars soldiers from posting photos, videos on social media during operation
Buratai Nigeria to deploy 800 soldiers to Darfur for Peacekeeping
War On Terror Nigerian Army bans soldiers from posting pictures, videos on social media during operations
Buhari Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to President
Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hiding
Peace Corps Corps will generate 800,000 jobs, says Commandant

The Nigerian Army says it has cleared and released 1250 persons suspected to have link with Boko Haram terrorist sect.

According to Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Army, the suspected terrorists were released in seven batches

Ezugwu said the release was on the order of the Chief or Army Staff,  Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, adding that more detainees would be freed in January.

The GOC made this known while receiving the head of sub-delegation of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mr Beat Mosimann at Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri.

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai play

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai

(Nigerian Eye)

 

His words: “We are keeping this on the regular release because the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, want us to ensure that it is only people who have contact and connection with Boko Haram that have insurgency issues to sort that should be detained so that those who do not have contact should be released.

“By the end of this January and February, another batch of detainees would be cleared.

“The ICRC wants us to collaborate in the area of welfare for our detainees and we have assured them that we are going to continue doing our best interns of welfare in accordance with the international practice.

“Our approach in handling detained suspects is multi agency so what we do is that we collaborate with NGOs so that once there is a gap in what we are doing they will tell us.

“In terms of feeding, we are providing solid Nigerian foods for the detainees; good food supplement that would enhance their wellbeing. Access to exercise and the best out of accommodation. We are hoping that things will get better in 2017," Ezugwu said according to Vanguard.

Mosimann said that ICRC has mapped out several programmes in 2017 in line with the Geneva Convention to assist IDPs who would soon be returning back to their respective liberated communities.

Image
  • The Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Bayelsa, Mr William Oche (L) assisted by Controller of Nigerian Prisons Service in Bayelsa, Mr Chiabua Victor-Uche to decorate Mrs Ngozi Acholonu with her new rank of Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, in Yenagoa on Tuesday   
  • A patrol gunboat in the fleet of the Central Naval Command on duty at Otua Creek, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayesa on Tuesday   
  • The Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba, addressing residents of Otua community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa during a medical outreach by Nigerian Navy to the area.   
  • Water vendors resumed after the Eid-Ed Moulud celebration in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Enugu state, Mr Matthew Okosun (4th, L) with newly promoted officers of the service after their decoration in Enugu on Tuesday   
  • Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Enugu state, Mr Matthew Okosun (L) assisted by Mr Obetta Asogwa to decorate an officer of the service in-charge of ECOWAS matters, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed with his new rank in Enugu on Tuesday   
  • Children celebrating 2016 Eid-El Maulud in Bauchi on Monday   
  • Sheik Musa Gidan Bari-Beri (M) flanked by Muslim Faithful while offering a prayer to mark 2016 Eid-El Maulud in Bauchi on Monday   
  • From Left: The Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, Liu Jun Sheng; Economic and Commercial Counselor, Embassy of Spain, Pablo Segrelles, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mrs Nike Akande; LCCI Deputy President, Babatubde Ruwase and Consul General of Germany, Lagos, Mr Ingo Herbert, at the LCCI Luncheon with members of Diplomatic Corps, in Lagos on Monday   
  • Students of Arabic Schools during a procession to mark the 2016 Maulud Nabbiyyi Celebration in Lagos on Monday   
  • President, ECOWAS Commission, Marcel De Souza (R) presenting a cheque of one Million Four Hundred Thousand US Dollars to Gov.Kashim Shettima of Borno State for the victims of Boko Haram in the North East of Nigeria on Sunday   
  • From Left: Chairman, APC Zone 111, Mr Luka Shemang; Director of Media and Publicity APC, Kaduna State, Mr Mansseh Istifanus and Southern Kaduna APC member, Mr Jonah Bonet at a News Conference on the party’s Crisis in Southern Kaduna on Monday   
  • Crowd at the 2016 Eid-El Maulud Celebration in Kaduna on Monday   
  • From Left: Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Lamaran Yero, Imam Dahiru Bauchi Mosque, Alhaji Umar Suleiman and District Head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabir Zubairu, at the 2016 Eid-El Maulud Celebration in Kaduna on Monday   
  • Cross section of new Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Special Marshals during their Induction training in Enugu on Monday   
  • From left: Member Rivers State APC Board of Trustees, Mr Sam Sam Jaja; Rivers South East, APC Senatorial Candidate, Mr Andrew Uchendu; Director General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Mr Dakuku Peterside; Rivers State APC, Chairman, Mr Davies Ikanya during a News Conference on the rejection of Rivers South East Senatorial result in Port Harcourt on Monday    
  • Guest Speaker/Director, Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Navy, Imam Gidado Miqdad (6TH R) Chairman, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) Abuja Chapter, Abdurahman Balogun (5TH R) and other participants at the Annual Public Lecture of MMPN to mark 2016 Maulud Nabiyy in Abuja on Monday   
  • Muslim Youths celebrating 2016 Eid-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   
  • Muslim faithful during a road show to mark 2016 Eid-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   
  • Some Muslim faithful during a road show to mark 2016 Ed-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
2 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
3 Niger Delta Avengers We will hit Buhari hard this year – Militants saybullet

Local

President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
Kwara Gov Ahmed
Ahmed Abdulfatah Gov directs release of N2B to LGs as Kwara receives N3.7B Paris Club Refund