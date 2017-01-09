Boko Haram Army clears, releases 1250 suspected terrorists

The Nigerian Army says it has cleared and released 1250 persons suspected to have link with Boko Haram terrorist sect.

According to Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Army, the suspected terrorists were released in seven batches

Ezugwu said the release was on the order of the Chief or Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, adding that more detainees would be freed in January.

The GOC made this known while receiving the head of sub-delegation of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mr Beat Mosimann at Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri.

His words: “We are keeping this on the regular release because the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, want us to ensure that it is only people who have contact and connection with Boko Haram that have insurgency issues to sort that should be detained so that those who do not have contact should be released.

“By the end of this January and February, another batch of detainees would be cleared.

“The ICRC wants us to collaborate in the area of welfare for our detainees and we have assured them that we are going to continue doing our best interns of welfare in accordance with the international practice.

“Our approach in handling detained suspects is multi agency so what we do is that we collaborate with NGOs so that once there is a gap in what we are doing they will tell us.

“In terms of feeding, we are providing solid Nigerian foods for the detainees; good food supplement that would enhance their wellbeing. Access to exercise and the best out of accommodation. We are hoping that things will get better in 2017," Ezugwu said according to Vanguard.

Mosimann said that ICRC has mapped out several programmes in 2017 in line with the Geneva Convention to assist IDPs who would soon be returning back to their respective liberated communities.