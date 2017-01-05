Boko Haram Army arrests “big supporter” of sect in Borno

A major supporter of Boko Haram has been arrested by the Nigerian Army in Borno state.

The suspect has been identified as Alhaji Shettima Lawan, chairman of the Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

The announcement was made on Thursday, January 5, by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor during a news conference in Maiduguri, the state capital.

“All I can say is that the Chairman is a big supporter of Boko Haram,” Irabor said.

“We heard that he harboured Boko Haram members along with his father. That he kept the Boko Haram members because the father begged him to do so.

“The Chairman was in the habit of accommodating people that had fled from the bush. At some point he was valuable to us being with the Civilian JTF to fight Boko Haram. But that does not mean we cannot investigate him for a crime especially one like this," he added.

Irabor revealed that the Army also arrested the Vice Chairman of Kaga Local Government in connection with the investigation.