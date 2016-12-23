Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  Army alerts public on fleeing terrorists

The Nigerian Army has called the attention of residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states to the fleeing Boko Haram members.

Abubakar Shekau has led Boko Haram since 2009 play

Abubakar Shekau has led Boko Haram since 2009

(BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)

The Nigerian Army has urged the public to be vigilant as remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing to different parts of the country.

 The Army also noted that the insurgents are also fleeing to other locations in the country following the ongoing final clearance of their hideouts in Sambisa forest.

A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. -Gen. Sani Usman on Thursday, therefore, advised members of the public, especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, to be “extra vigilant, security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.”

The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that."

This is the second time the Nigerian army is warning Nigerians of the deceits of the insurgents, who have terrorised the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

