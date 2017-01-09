Boko Haram Army alert public on new suicide bombers’ tactics

The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be wary as suicide bombers have devised a new method of carrying out their nefarious acts.

Col. Mustapha Anka, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, gave the advice in a statement on Monday.

“This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).

“Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri.

“The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while the Usman himself opened his own door immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspected little girl, Usman and the two female suicide bombers.

“The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and wary of strange persons knocking on their doors.

“Security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighborhood watch,” Anka said.

He also advised that suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay, adding that the curfew in Maiduguri was still being enforced by 10 p.m. daily.

“Any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly,” he warned.