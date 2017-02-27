Boko Haram 'Amnesty International campaigning for terrorists' - Group

A human rights advocacy group, Africa Arise for Change Network says the recent report by Amnesty International which claimed that Nigerian security operatives are engaged in extra judicial killings has emboldened the Boko Haram terrorists.

Addressing journalists in Abuja at the weekend, director of the group, Stella Okoli, said Amnesty International should be held responsible for any further unrest in the country.

She noted that "already defeated" Boko Haram terrorists have resurfaced and escalated its attack coinciding with the release of the amnesty report.

"The recent attacks being launched on military positions by Boko Haram vindicate our position as a civil society that Amnesty International is out to embolden terrorists to attack the Nigerian state and its citizenry," Okolie said.

"What Nigeria requires at the moment is a permanent solution to the humanitarian crisis fueled by the likes of Amnesty International in the north east of the country.

"Nigerians will not hesitate to adopt home grown solutions to salvage the situation if the world chooses to believe a compromised entity like Amnesty International over brave people that toil and sacrifice daily to correct the mess created from abroad," Okolie added.

She alleged that Amnesty's report attempts to protect violent groups like IMN, IPOB, MASSOB, armed robbers as well as Boko Haram terrorists.

"The world's most deadly terrorist group that has displaced millions of people, killed several thousands and destroyed an entire region. These terrorists abduct and rape children who they then sell off as child-brides while converting the males into child-fighters.

"Since the fall of their last camp in Sambisa Forest they have turned ten year olds into suicide bombers and also force women with babies strapped on their backs to carry out suicide bombings. The group's original goal was to deny all other Nigerians the right to freedom of religion through the forced implementation of Sharia across board.

"Amnesty International is campaigning for the killers in this group to be invited for talks over sumptuous lunch as pre-condition to issue a certificate that they have been treated humanely.

"The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), a fanatical militarized Islamic group that the Kaduna state government had to outlaw after its violent confrontation with the military left several persons dead, also enjoys the patronage of Amnesty International," she added.

The group said the reports by AI are meant to incite the citizens against themselves in the hope that Nigeria can through this process become a failed state.