Boko Haram 'Amnesty International campaigning for terrorists' - Group

The group alleged that Amnesty's report attempts to protect violent groups like IMN, IPOB, MASSOB, armed robbers as well as Boko Haram terrorists.

  • Published:
NGO faults Amnesty International's report on Nigeria play

NGO faults Amnesty International's report on Nigeria

(AI)

IPOB Those persecuting Nnamdi Kanu will die – Group says
Buhari ‘We should begin to take President’s absence seriously,’ Reuben Abati says
Boko Haram Army, DSS arrest 3 suspected Chadian members in Gombe
In Port Harcourt Army denies killing IPOB supporters
Boko Haram NAF strikes insurgents’ location at Tagoshe
In Borno NSCDC arrests teenager for alleged impersonation
In Rivers Police arrest 65 IPOB members
Nnamdi Kanu FG has contracted Muslim Brotherhood to kill our leader – IPOB
Fani Kayode Ex-minister wades in on Audu Maikori, says El-Rufai has lost it
My Worst Day With Peace Hyde “Adversity is nothing but a refining fire ... ” - Cosmas Maduka

A human rights advocacy group, Africa Arise for Change Network says the recent report by Amnesty International which claimed that Nigerian security operatives are engaged in extra judicial killings has emboldened the Boko Haram terrorists.

Addressing journalists in Abuja at the weekend, director of the group, Stella Okoli, said Amnesty International should be held responsible for any further unrest in the country.

She noted that "already defeated" Boko Haram terrorists have resurfaced and escalated its attack coinciding with the release of the amnesty report.

The Boko Haram insurgency has left millions of Nigerians threatened by famine play

The Boko Haram insurgency has left millions of Nigerians threatened by famine

(AFP)

"The recent attacks being launched on military positions by Boko Haram vindicate our position as a civil society that Amnesty International is out to embolden terrorists to attack the Nigerian state and its citizenry," Okolie said.

"What Nigeria requires at the moment is a permanent solution to the humanitarian crisis fueled by the likes of Amnesty International in the north east of the country.

"Nigerians will not hesitate to adopt home grown solutions to salvage the situation if the world chooses to believe a compromised entity like Amnesty International over brave people that toil and sacrifice daily to correct the mess created from abroad," Okolie added.

She alleged that Amnesty's report attempts to protect violent groups like IMN, IPOB, MASSOB, armed robbers as well as Boko Haram terrorists.

ALSO READ: NGO faults Amnesty International report on Nigeria

"The world's most deadly terrorist group that has displaced millions of people, killed several thousands and destroyed an entire region. These terrorists abduct and rape children who they then sell off as child-brides while converting the males into child-fighters.

"Since the fall of their last camp in Sambisa Forest they have turned ten year olds into suicide bombers and also force women with babies strapped on their backs to carry out suicide bombings. The group's original goal was to deny all other Nigerians the right to freedom of religion through the forced implementation of Sharia across board.

"Amnesty International is campaigning for the killers in this group to be invited for talks over sumptuous lunch as pre-condition to issue a certificate that they have been treated humanely.

"The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), a fanatical militarized Islamic group that the Kaduna state government had to outlaw after its violent confrontation with the military left several persons dead, also enjoys the patronage of Amnesty International," she added.

The group said the reports by AI are meant to incite the citizens against themselves in the hope that Nigeria can through this process become a failed state.

Image
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (L), inspecting the Guard of Honour during his visit to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser; Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral, Samuel Alade; and Deputy Commandant, NDC, Maj.-Gen. Ede Ode during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (R), in a handshake with Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (R), in a handshake with Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin (Sitting 3rd); Commander of the Multinational Task Force, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (L); Chiefs of Defence Staff; and other participants, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Chad, Maj.-Gen. Mahamat Ibrahim; his Nigerian and Niger counterparts, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin and Gen. Seyni Garba, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Members of the Armed Forces band entertaining at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali (R), with Director-General of Customs, Republic of Benin, Sacca Boco Charles, during his visit to Customs Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Second Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture , (NACCIMA) Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Mr Tony Ejinkeonye and Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo during the NACCIMA First Quarter Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr Bassey Edem (R) presenting a plaque to the Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo during the NACCIMA First Quarter Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo; 1st Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Iyalode Lawanson and National President, NACCIMA, Dr Bassey Edem at the Unveiling the Foundation for Trade and Investment Center for NACCIMA in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Coordinator, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Mr Chukwuemeka Nwabuzor; Chairman/Director for the Magistrates Association, Mr David Ochimana and Component Manager, Justice For All, Mr Danladi Plang, at a Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the Provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Investigators, Prosecutors and Magistrates in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Participants at a Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the Provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Investigators, Prosecutors and Magistrates in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara (L) inspecting “Made in Nigeria Products”, at the ongoing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic (MSMEC) in Ilorin on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Pupils queue in front of a classroom block constructed by Salama Health Ministries and Gospel Crusade Outreach, and handover to Kaduna State Government, in Ungwan Fada Village, Kujama area in Kaduna on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Amechi Asugwuni (2nd, L); President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Ayuba Wabba (3rd, L); President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama (2nd, R) and others, at the 5th National Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUCECFWW, in Asaba on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From Left: President ,Association of Movie Producers, Nigeria (AMP) Mr Ralph Nwadike; Deputy Head of Technical, SA Insurance Plc Lekki, Mr Oladele Kadiri; Chairman, Bank of Industry (BOI) Mr Eddie Ugbomah and Head, Life and Group Business Niger Insurance Plc, Mr Ignatuis Ishiguzo at the Nollywood Health /Business Retreat in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17 
  • Cross section of participants at the Inauguration of B-Sweep Peace Clubs in Bauchi on Thursday, (23/02/2017) 
  • Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechuchwu Enelamah (L) with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Aminu Aliyu Bisalla, at the on-going 2017 Budget Defence of House Committee on Trade and Investment at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechuchwu Enelamah; Member of House Committee on Trade and Investment, Reps. Onuigbo Ifeayi and Ossy Prestige Chinedu, at the on-going 2017 Budget Defence of House Committee on Trade and Investment at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Dangerous pit at the middle of the road at Oshodi in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Chief Imam of Kebbi State Government House, Malam Umar Salah leading a Special Prayer for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • secretary to Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Special Prayer for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Urban and Rural Development, Mr Samuel Galadima (R) driving a buldozer to commence the construction of Angwan Rogo Road in Jos Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Chief Executive Officer, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Oscar Onyema; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Out-going Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed at the Green Bonds Capital Market and Investors Conference in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17 
  • President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Amechi Asugwuni (2nd, L); President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Ayuba Wabba (3rd, L); President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama (2nd, R) and others, at the 5th National Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUCECFWW, in Asaba on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral, Samuel Alade (6th, R); Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (6th,L)Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman (5th, L); Deputy Commandant, NDC, Maj.-Gen. Ede Ode(5th,R); officials of the college; members of U.S delegation and participants of course 25 of the NDC during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Director of Finance, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Ms. Diana Okonta; Managing Director of NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim; and Executive Director of Operations, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, during the 2017 Budget Defence by NDIC before the House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters at the National Assembly in Abuja 
  • Member of the House of representatives’ Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Doris Joseph; Zonal Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye; Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Raphael Igbokwe; other members, Abubakar Fulata and Lado Suleja, during the working visit of the committee to DPR’s office, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Zonal Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye; Chairman of the House of representatives’ Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Raphael Igbokwe and members of the committee, inspecting sales of Petroleum Product, at a filling station, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Students display the National flag during inauguration of B-Sweep Peace Club, in Bauchi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From Left: Wife Of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed (l) presenting a certificate to Hadiza Abdullahi, during the closing ceremony of a -days Skills Acquisition Training Workshop, in Bauchi on Thursday (23/2/17). Middle is Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Halima Mukadas 
  • Gov. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State (L) handing over to the Governor-Elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • APC Supporters at Kaltungo in Gombe State on Thursday (23/2/17), during the party’s campaign rally for the Saturday’s Local Governments Election 
  • From left: Former PDP Youth Leader, Alhaji Habu Muazu; APC Legal Adviser, Luka Haruna; and Former Minister of Transport, Abdullahi Idriss, during the party’s campaign rally in Kaltungo on Thursday (23/2/17), for the Saturday’s Local Governments Election in Gombe State 
  • Some Nigerians deported from Italy, Belgium and Germany on their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • INEC officials inspecting sensitive materials for distribution to Local Government Areas ahead of Feb. 25th Council Elections in Gombe State, in Gombe on Friday  
  • From left: Gov. Atiku Bagdu of Kebbi State; Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Samaila Yombe; and others, during the Second Phase of a special prayer session for speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and peaceful in Nigeria, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday (24/2/17) 
  • Participants sitting on the bare floor as they await the 2017 Nigerian Air Force recruitment screening at the Air force Base in Lagos on Friday (24/2/17). 

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sourcesbullet
2 Buhari, Femi Adesina 5 Important things President told his spokesmanbullet
3 Usman Jibrin EFCC raids home of ex-chief of naval staff, 'destroys'...bullet

Local

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Godwin Obaseki Don commends gov’s 100 days in office, urges him to constitute cabinet
Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai
In Kaduna Government to sell off 1,990 non-essential houses
Nigeria's Diezani Alison-Madueke, seen in 2014, allegedly requested $153.3 million in funds diverted from the country's state-run oil firm be stashed in three banks
Diezani Former Petroleum Minister to face UK trial in June
Abdullahi Ganduje- Kano State Gov
Mass Wedding Ganduje tasks newly wedded couples on peaceful co-existence