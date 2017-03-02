Boko Haram Adamawa steps up training for pupils, teachers

The Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) says it is stepping up psychosocial training of pupils and teachers who have suffered the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Alhaji Saidu Komsiri, Director, Quality Assurance, Adamawa SUBEB told the New Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that this was aimed at restoring educational standard in the state.

“The picture was gloomy after the traumatic experiences from the insurgency where teachers, parents and children were killed.

“So, it has left those who have survived traumatised and the training I have said, we have stepped up psychosocial training to alleviate the level of trauma.

“Initially, the schools were in shambles but we are picking our pieces; the schools are reopening.

“We have 21 local government councils and only one local government that is bordering the Sambisa forest that is Madagali local government.

“This is the only remaining vulnerable local government that we have in Adamawa state. The others are gradually able to return to their communities.

“We need assistance, in no small measure, from individuals, philanthropists, government, non-government organisations and international donor agencies, to put Adamawa back on track.’’

He said that SUBEB was also providing training, instructional materials and incentives to enhance the educational sector in the state.

Komsiri, however, said that the insurgency has contributed to the number of children out of school, adding that the state was making concerted efforts to stem the tide.

“We have come to solve the problem of children out of school that has been a serious problem to Nigeria particularly Northern Nigeria and Adamawa is not an exception.

“But the problem is more pronounced in the Northeast region because we have out of school children on ground like the almajari, the street hawkers, the nomadic but it has been escalated by the insurgency.

“Adamawa SUBEB has been checking out ways of solving the problem.

“The first thing SUBEB did was to step up a very robust sensitisation and mobilisation of all critical stakeholders who are helping.

‘’This critical stakeholders are the religious leaders, traditional leaders, non-governmental organisations, SBMCs’(School Based Management Committees), Parent Teacher Associations in stepping up the programmes. .

“Somehow it has been successful but our efforts have been dissipated by the insurgency that has ravished the Northeast.’’