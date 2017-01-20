Boko Haram 100 Terrorists attack bombed Rann IDP camp

About 100 Boko Haram terrorists, on Thursday, January 19, launched an attack on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State.

The attack comes just days after the camp was accidentally bombed by the Nigerian Air Force.

The Boko Haram invasion was however repelled by soldiers who were stationed at the camp.

The soldiers were said to have fought the insurgents for hours before eventually killing eight of them, Premium Times reports.

The Rann camp became the subject of global headlines on Tuesday, January 19, when three bombs were dropped on it killing about 100 people.

The Air Force attacked the camp after being informed of a terrorist hideout in the area.