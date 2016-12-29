BIM :  Only the creation of a Biafran nation will end Igbo agitation

Muhammadu Buhari is only concerned about the Northern interest and the marginalization of Ndigbo in the country.

Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday stated that the long standing agitation of the Igbo people will abruptly come to a logical end as soon as the Republic of Biafra is separated from the Nigerian nation, as reported by Vanguard.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the leader of MASSOB (BIM), Ebonyi South zone, Mr. Sunday Ezaka, stressed that the only panacea to lasting peace and political stability of the nation is for the Federal Government to allow the sovereignty of the Biafra nation to come into existence.

The statement read in part: “The entire members of BIM/MASSOB in Ebonyi South zone, Ebonyi State supports Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of MASSOB (BIM) and Chief MASSOB/BIM leader, S.O Chukwu, for their vision for the Igbo and Biafran nation. They have done marvelously well more than any other group in the country.”

“Today, Biafra has come to be a reality and very soon, it will be open and clear to everybody. The only thing that will bring peace to Nigeria and Biafra is for the Federal Government to stop opposing the full existence of the Biafran nation.”

It continued, “if Biafra stays on its own, it will help a lot. We have all the mineral resources and endowment that will help us develop and be independent for life. It will bring peace as Biafra will develop without bounds. The Federal Government is not helping matters and we blame them for the death of our members since the agitation began in the country.”

“We sincerely thank the Ejele-Ndi Igbo, Eze Igbo Gburu Gburu, Chief Uwazuruike, for job well done for the Biafran people,” the statement read.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe