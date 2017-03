Senator Ben Murray-Bruce was among top politicians who attended the inauguration of the former president Olusegun Obasanjo Library.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East constituency was seen taking pictures with some of the officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration whom he has at one time or the other criticised.

Bruce shared photos from the event on his Twitter page with the caption; "No enemies! The youth of Nigeria should learn from this, that to create a formidable force, you have to stand together."