Ben Ayade PDP Caretaker Committee felicitates with Cross River Governor at 49

  • Published:
Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade. play

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade.

(thenationonlineng)

In Cross River Govt inaugurates School of Nursing, Midwifery Board
In Cross River Govt denies robbery attack on Calabar Christmas Village
Linda Ayade Cross River's first lady partners fashion designers in brand marketing
In Cross River Lack of coordination threatens cocoa project
Ben Ayade Cross River Governor wants FG to revisit 2014 conference report
In Cross River Health Commissioner appeals to nurses to suspend strike
Ben Ayade Cross River Governor celebrates 49th birthday with refugees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, has congratulated Gov. Benedict  Ayade of Cross River on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

The committee issued the congratulatory message in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that at 49, Ayade had contributed much in the development and upliftment of his people both at the state and national levels as a senator and now governor.

“ We urge the governor to continue with his landmark programmes and policies in Cross River.

“ Cross River State has remained a PDP state since 1999.

ALSO READ: Governor Ben Ayade celebrates 49th birthday with refugees

“We believe the people of the state are proud to have a son like him and the PDP is equally proud of him,’’ he said.

Adeyeye prayed for God’s abundant blessings upon Ayade and wished him good health.

Image
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Salamatu Al-makura (M) presenting food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday 
  • Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele inspecting a rice farm in Obudu, Cross River on Thursday 
  • From left: Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele; and Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, during inspection tour of farm centres in Obudu area of Cross River on Thursday 
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • From left: Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mr Sanya Omirin (L), receiving a souvenir from Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers during the visit of members of the commission to the Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Board of Trustees of Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Mrs Ifeoma Idigbe; Chairperson of WIMBIZ Conference Committee, Prof. Joy Ogwu; Chairperson, WIMBIZ, Aishah Ahmad; Chairman, Practoil Ltd., Hadjia Bola Shagaya; and Chairman and Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru, at the 15th Annual Conference of Women in Management Business and Public Service, in Lagos on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Board of Trustees of Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Mrs Ifeoma Idigbe; Chairperson of WIMBIZ Conference Committee, Prof. Joy Ogwu; Chairperson, WIMBIZ, Aishah Ahmad; Chairman, Practoil Ltd., Hadjia Bola Shagaya; and Chairman and Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru, at the 15th Annual Conference of Women in Management Business and Public Service, in Lagos on Thursday 
  • From left: Charmin, Petdrill Development Company Ltd., Chief Daniel Ogwilaya; former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Hamisu Gambo; and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boro, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • Deputy Director of Marine Service, Nigerian Navy (NN), Navy Capt. Jimi Adesanya; Deputy Naval Provost Marshal, NN, Commodore Jobson Jaja; and Guest Speaker, Mr Aviad Marco, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Commissioner for Youth Development in Bayelsa, Chief Cocodia Collins; Deputy Head of Mission, the Embassy of Israel in Nigeria, Mr Nadav Goren; and Guest Speaker, Mr Aviad Marco, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday  
  • From right: Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Sidi; member of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Kabiru Gaya; and Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdull-Aziz Nyako, greeting children of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) during their visit to IDPs Camp at Damare, Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 
  • Children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) display the school bags presented to them during the visit of the Senate Committee on Special Duties and Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Sidi to the IDPs Camp at Damare, Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presents souvenirs to the President Emeritus of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Kimse Okoko (L) and President of INC, Charles Piriye-Harry, during a solidarity visit by the National Executive Council of Ijaw National Congress to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Abdull-Aziz Nyako; a member of the committee, Sen. Kabiru Gaya; and the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, Muhammad Sidi, chatting with pupils during their visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp at Damare at Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to...bullet
2 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
3 Charles Soludo Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Ex-CBN...bullet

Local

An off-shore rig.
Niger Delta Oil companies might move their HQs to region
Justice Walter Onnoghen
Walter Onnoghen PDP National Caretaker Committee congratulates new CJN
Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade
Ben Ayade Cross River Governor celebrates 49th birthday with refugees
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
Abike Dabiri-Erewa 180 Nigerians expected home from Libya on Tuesday – Presidential aide says