Ben Ayade PDP Caretaker Committee felicitates with Cross River Governor at 49

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, has congratulated Gov. Benedict Ayade of Cross River on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

The committee issued the congratulatory message in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that at 49, Ayade had contributed much in the development and upliftment of his people both at the state and national levels as a senator and now governor.

“ We urge the governor to continue with his landmark programmes and policies in Cross River.

“ Cross River State has remained a PDP state since 1999.

“We believe the people of the state are proud to have a son like him and the PDP is equally proud of him,’’ he said.

Adeyeye prayed for God’s abundant blessings upon Ayade and wished him good health.