BBOG ‘Condition of IDPS is unacceptable,’ Group says

The Bring Back Our Girls group (BBOG) has urged the government to address the maltreatment of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East.

Former education minister and leader of the group, Oby Ezekwesili, said that the country risks losing two generations at the IDP camps.

"We risk losing two generations of Nigerians. There are generations of toddlers that are being born daily at IDP camps that are not getting the basic services they need, they will grow up completely dislocated both mentally, physically and emotionally because children that are born at IDP camps are going to be the most stunted children in Nigeria,” Ezekwesili said.

"Stunted children are children that will not do well, stunting means that that the neurons will not develop to be able to absorb knowledge so we risk losing a generation of the toddlers that are stunted.

"Then the generation of teenagers, they are angry at the country, they feel abandoned, they feel lost. It's like we are living two nations. How can we have a nation that belongs to you and I and that of people living in the IDPs.

“The state of people at the IDP camps is reprehensible, despicable and totally unacceptable. It is a crisis of monumental proportion that needs to be tackled head on; the government should not continue to sit on this matter any further.

“There are existing solutions to what to do with IDPs, it happens all over the world, in Africa alone we had them in Ivory Coast, DRC, Sudan and Kenya. Our Chibok girls are dislocated. Government must have a soul. We are demanding action about people in IDP camps. IDPs should not be a new neglect just like the Chibok girls,” she added.

ALSO READ: BBOG faults FG's silence since release of 21 girls, vows to march to Villa

The group also criticized the government for not addressing the sexual molestation of IDPs in the camps where they’re being accommodated.