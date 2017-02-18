Babatunde Fashola Minister promises to complete federal projects in Bayelsa

Fashola, assured the government and people of Bayelsa that the federal housing estate will be completed soon.

 The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assured the people of Bayelsa that the East-West Road will soon be completed.

He also said funds will be provided by the Buhari administration for the completion of Kolo, Okaki roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister stated this when he visited Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, at Government House Yenagoa, on Friday.

He urged the contractors to go back to work, as the federal government is ready to pay them their outstanding balance, as soon as possible.

Fashola, assured the government and people of Bayelsa that the federal housing estate that was started by the past administration will be completed soon.

In his remark, Governor Dickson, said Bayelsa is a state of good people, from where the story of oil and gas started.

He told Fashola that “if there is any minister I will like to take round Bayelsa, it is you, because you have the capacity to handle the ministries under your care.

“The state government supported the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Shell Petroleum Development Commission, (SPDC) with N3 billion in the Nembe Road which has been completed.

“Bayelsa is ready to collaborate with the federal government in any form, because we have been left behind in terms of development,” he said.

He appealed to the minister to link the three senatorial roads in the state, as that will attract development to the rural people.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

