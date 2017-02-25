Babachir Lawal “We have recovered billions of Naira as loots,"SFG says

Babachir Lawal said the president inherited a parlous economy from the past regime of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

  • Published:
President Buhari and Babachir Lawal play

President Buhari and Babachir Lawal

(Vanguard)

Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance as Acting President
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, February 15, 2017]
Buhari President will outlive all his 'enemies' - SGF
Recession "Expect economic boom in 2018," SGF tells Nigerians
Buhari, Osinbajo 5 Reasons why Nigerians protested against FG [PHOTOS, VIDEO]
#iStandWithNigeria "Buhari has failed us," Nigerians lament [PHOTOS]
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, February 1, 2017]
Buhari Hand Babachir Lawal over to EFCC, ICPC - SERAP tells President
Garba Shehu Presidential spokesman says Buhari did not clear Babachir Lawal of corruption
Buhari President not radical enough to transform Nigeria - Balarabe Musa

Secretary to Government of the Federation, (SGF) Engr. Babachir David Lawal has said the FG has recovered billions through anti-corruptiom fight.

Lawal made the call in Owerri on Friday, at the 5th convocation of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuaghor.

Lawal said the current administration was working round the clock to fix the economy. He asked for patience on the part of citizens.

He said the president inherited a parlous economy from the past regime of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Lawal who was conferred with the award of “Fellow of the Polytechnic”, said Buhari’s administration has recorded huge success.

We have laid a solid foundation for the future and everybody must be ready to move the nation further.

“We have recovered billions of naira through the anti-corruption fight of the present administration”, he said.

According to the SGF, Nigeria’s economy should have been one of the strongest in the world, but blamed bad leadership and corruption for the setback.

Corruption has eaten deep into our system, especially in the education and health care delivery”, he said.

He said if the economy must be revived as quickly as the public wants it to be, everybody must play a role toward the achievement of the goal.

“Nigerians have no option than to support us through our whistleblower policy to expose all corrupt leaders and public servants”, he said.

Lawal said youths of the country will soon smile as the Buhari administration has made provisions for them.

“The 2017 budget will settle some of these challenges because more money was allocated to capital development which will help in job creation”, he said.

While commending the management of Imo Poly for honouring him with the fellowship award, he also commended Gov. Rochas Okorocha on his achievements in the state.

Gov. Rochas Okorocha said this is not the appropriate time for Nigerians to blame the central government for the economic crisis of the country.

On the contrary, he urged Nigerians to think of how they could contribute to the growth of the economy.

What we are facing today is a problem caused by our leaders and it is good that those who caused the problems are still facing the wrath of the problem they caused.

“President Buhari is a God send and we should all support him now that he is with us because there are just few Nigerians like him”, he said.

According to the governor, agriculture still remains the solution to Nigeria’s problem.

I tell all of you graduands today that there is no vacancy anywhere in the ministry, but there are vacancies in the agricultural sector. So the youths should go back to agriculture”, he said.

Okorocha who also appointed Chief Emeka Offor as Board Chairman of the school, commended the management of the institution for its achievement.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian...bullet
2 Xenophobia Youth council gives South African Govt. 48 hours to address...bullet
3 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London...bullet

Local

A Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet
Boko Haram NAF strikes insurgents’ location at Tagoshe
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Speaker commends world leaders summit on food crisis in N/East
Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu
Ogbonnaya Onu US Latino America to unveil city of commerce in Nigeria
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP out of the shadows with president away